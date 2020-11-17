Marvel Have No Plans To Resurrect Robert Downey Jr.s' Tony Stark / Iron Man, Says Exec VP

Tony Stark / Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., was one of the most prominent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He was killed off by the makers in Avengers: Endgame, as he sacrificed himself in the plot to save the universe. Since then, there have been several speculations on how could RDJ return as Iron Man. Now, a Marvel boss revealed that they have no intention to resurrect Tony Stark.

Marvel Exec says they have no plan to resurrect Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark / Iron Man

In a recent interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios' executive vice president Victoria Alonso weighed in on the topic of bringing Iron Man back to the MCU. He said that Tony Stark is dead and that is their story. The Marvel boss stated that he does not know how they would resurrect him. It seems to him that the story of Tony Stark is told by them. Hence, the character has left his inheritance, who he is for example in Spider-Man, because Peter Parker has been a false son, so the audiences see a lot of what Tony Stark would be in Parker. He mentioned that it seems to him that people see that constantly in how one person influences the other. Alonso noted that at the moment, they do not have any plans to bring back Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of Marvel movies. His first outing as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other Marvel films as well. He has portrayed the character for around 11 years.

Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. There have been speculations that RDJ could return in the upcoming Black Widow film, starring Scarlett Johansson, as it takes place before Endgame. However, there is no confirmed news. Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye is confirmed to have a cameo in the movie which is currently scheduled to release in theatres on May 7, 2021.

