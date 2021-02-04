Don Cheadle Says Iron Man Aka Tony Stark's Death Will Drive The Course Of 'Armor Wars'

Don Cheadle portrays James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After appearing in supporting roles in many Marvel movies, he will be leading the upcoming series, Armor Wars on Disney+ Hotstar premium. Now, the actor revealed that the demise of his MCU best friend will affect the show.

Tony Stark’s death will affect Armor Wars hints Don Cheadle

Tony Stark / Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame to defeat Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin. Now, as the tech genius has passed away. his creations are still there and with no one to protect them. Armor Wars will show what could happen if Stark’s tech falls in the wrong hands. Don Cheadle will lead the series reprising James Rhodes / War Machine, to protect his late best friend’s work. In a recent interview with BroBible, the actor talked about the upcoming Marvel series. He said that the death of Tony Stark will surely play a role in Armor Wars.

Explaining the growth of his character, Cheadle stated that they have been sort of progressing Rhodey - even in the last film where he is now up again and walking again and is mobile again, after the incident from Captain America: Civil War. So, as the technology continues to develop and they keep making innovations in the suit and in the plot, he imagines there is going to be another elevation and another way that they are going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey. He asserted that figuring out a way to bridge what is happening in the comic books with what is happening on screen in the MCU and how they are going to make those worlds work, is “really exciting” for him.

Tony Stark’s death affecting Armor Wars should not be a surprise to the MCU fans. The series will bring Stark’s worst nightmare to life, as his technology could get in the hands of bad people. Don Cheadle as War Machine would face these tech consequences. The show could bring back popular MCU villain, Justin Hammer, who has tried to copy the Iron Man suit but failed. The original Armor Wars comic book story has Iron Man hunting down several armoured enemies. The antagonists included Shockwave, Professor Power, the Crimson Dynamo, Controller, Titanium Man, and others. The Marvel series will soon go into production.

