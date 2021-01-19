Kevin Feige Says Marvel Shows Having Multiple Seasons Will Vary From Series To Series

Marvel Studios is coming up with multiple series on Disney+ Hotstar. They will expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With many projects in development, it is not known which show could get another go and which would be limited to a single outing. Now, Kevin Feige has opened up on the matter.

Also Read | Marvel's Fantastic Four, Secret Invasion, & Other Newly Announced Phase 4 Series And Films

Will Marvel Studios Shows Have Multiple Seasons? Kevin Feige Says It Will Vary From Series to Series

In a recent interview with Variety, Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige explained how their series will move ahead for future additions. He said that the idea of the shows having one or more seasons will vary, and it will change as they go along. The Marvel boss explained that there are some shows that have been built to further expand their storytelling and then go into feature films. He mentioned that they have already announced Elizabeth Olsen being a part of Doctor Strange 2 as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch, and Teyonah Parris being a part of Captain Marvel 2 playing a grown-up Monic Rambeau. Feige stated that there are some shows that, while they will always interconnect, are being built with multiple seasons in mind. So, it will vary the way a lot of great TV now varies, he noted.

Also Read | Marvel's She-Hulk, Loki, Moon Knight, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode Count Out!

Kevin Feige gave an example of some popular shows, with some having multiple seasons while others being a limited series. He said that whether it is a couple of years between seasons of Game of Thrones or Stranger Things or one-offs like The Queen’s Gambit. One of the fun things about streaming is the rules are loose, which allows a showrunner to just follow creatively where they want to go, he asserted.

Also Read | Kevin Feige Explains Why 'WandaVision' Could Only Be Done For Television And Not As A Movie

Also Read | Kevin Feige Says 'Secret Invasion' Won't Be Like Comics With 'Avengers: Endgame' Size Cast

WandaVision has begun Marvel Phase 4, along with being the first Marvel Studios series. The company has already announced several shows that will be a part of Marvel Phase 4. They are; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, Moon Knight, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, along with What If…? animated series. Now it is now known which could possibly get more outings, but fans are excited to watch them unfold in Marvel Phase 4. All of them are expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar over the course of the next two-three years.

Promo Image Source: marvelstudios Instagram and Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.