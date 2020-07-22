Did You Know Tony Stark's Two Best Friends Did Not Interact Before 'Avengers: Endgame'?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe commenced with Iron Man in 2018. Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man is one of the most popular characters in the MCU. There are several theories about the character. Now a user on Reddit dug up that two of Tony’s closest friends had not met on-screen until the climax of Avengers: Endgame. Read to know more.

These two friends of Tony Stark never met each other until Endgame

A Reddit user pointed out that two of Tony Stark's closest friends, James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine and Happy Hogan never interacted with each other on-screen until Tony’s funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame. During the scene, they were seen standing next to each other as Happy kept his hand on Rhodey’s shoulder. While both the characters have been a part of the MCU since the beginning, it was the first time they were spotted together in a single frame.

Tony Stark’s relation with James and Happy

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark has not opened up with many people. However, he had fought as well as had bonding moments with James Rhodey and Happy Hogan. Terrence Howard portrayed Rhodes in Iron Man (2008) and was later replaced by Don Cheadle who played the character until now. Iron Man director Jon Favreau plays Happy Hogan in the MCU.

Tony Stark and James Rhodes battled with each other in Iron Man 2. Rhodes was given the armour and made War Machine. At the end of the film, they side by side fought Whiplash and his villainous iron army. Ahead they battled together in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Harold Joseph “Happy” Hogan is the Head of Security of Stark Industries. He has looked over Tony Stark since the start of the MCU, being his personal chauffeur and bodyguard. He might not have accompanied him in battles, but has been by Tony’s side on private matters. Happy has also provided a helping hand to Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, whenever needed.

James and Happy’s future in the MCU

After the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, which became a reason for their first appearance together, both appear to be on their own way. Happy Hogan was seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, mentoring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The chemistry between Happy and Aunty May, played by Marisa Tomei, was hailed in the movie. On the other side, there is no news about James Rhodes’ future in the MCU. He is speculated to be a part of the Avengers.

