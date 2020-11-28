Don Cheadle's Birthday: 5 Times When War Machine Was More Impressive Than Iron Man

Fans have taken over social media to celebrate Don Cheadle's birthday today on 29th November. Best know for his role in the Avengers' Franchise as War Machine, there has been a few times where Don Cheadle's War Machine has outshined Tony Stark's Iron Man (played by Robert Doweny Jr.) by a good gap. So on the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a look at 5 times when War Machine was more impressive than Iron Man:

Don Cheadle's trivia: War Machine and The Avengers' Iron Man

Iron Man's Birthday Party

In Iron Man 2 (2010), fans saw Tony Stark in his Iron Man armour partying and destroying his own house and some other things. This is when Rhodey Rhodes interrupts and takes on the War Machine to make sure that Tony stops. Fans see how strong War Machine is in this scene. Fans also get to see that in a fight War Machine has good chances of destroying Iron Man.

Hammer Drones

In another scene of Iron Man 2 (2010), fans see the War Machine attack Iron Man against Rhode's instructions. Iron Man is seen running away from him and trying desperately to get Rhode the control of War Machine back There are many times in the scene when Iron Man is in real danger and this proves how even the War Machine can beat Iron Man.

Infinity War Fight

Even though in this scene from Avengers: Infinity War, fans don't see the Iron Man and War Machine fight each other and Tony is doing other tasks. Fans do see War Machne in action while Dr Banner sports another one of Stark's machinery. Fans also the War Machine fight with much better power and use tact that kills many enemies.

Vanko Battle Scene

In another scene of Iron Man 2 (2010), fans see Tony and Rhode fight against Vanko and his army of machines. While many fans would agree that without War Machine, Tony would have been killed and it was due to his help that Tony survived, this is another time when the War Machine outshined Iron Man. War Machine also showcases his impressive machinery in this scene.

Age of Ultron Combat Scene

The clip is from Avengers: Age of Ultron. In this scene, fans see War Machine fight off many enemies while Tony is involved in other things. Many other superheroes are seen in the clip as well.

Promo Pic Credit: Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle's Instagram

