Donald Glover Reveals His Girlfriend Has Given Birth To Their Third Baby

Popular American actor Donald Glover, in an interview, has disclosed that his girlfriend Michelle has given birth to their third child. During the interaction, he also spoke about the time while they were at the hospital. Read on to know the whole story:

Donald Glover reveals his girlfriend has given birth to the third baby

Donald Glover, in his conversation with Michaela Coel for GQ magazine, revealed that he and his long-time girlfriend, Michelle recently welcomed their third baby. The rapper conveyed that it was a 'weird moment' as it happened during the time of the George Floyd protests. He mentioned how it was a 'weird time' that his son was just born an hour ago to the time he was watching the George Floyd video.

The actor also spoke about him and Michelle considering to adopt a child. He said the two have three boys now and wish to adopt a girl and it will be nice to have a daughter. The couple has been very private about their life and have never let their kids come in the spotlight. They have a son Legend who was born in 2016 and Drake, whom they welcomed in 2017.

About Donald Glover

Donald Glover is also known by his stage alias Childish Gambino and McDJ. He started his career at the age of 23 when he was hired as a writer by Tina Fey for the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. Glover got popular with his role as Troy Barnes in the sitcom Community from the year 2009 to 2013.

From 2016, he has been a part of the FX series Atlanta which he created and also directs from time to time. Atlanta has helped Donald win a series of awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. The actor has also been a part of multiple box-office hits which include The Lazarus Effect, Magic Mike XXL, The Martian, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 as Aaron Davis and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Donald also voiced the character of Simba in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

