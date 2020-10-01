'Enola Holmes' Makers Share VFX Breakdown Of The Thrilling Train Sequence From The Film

Netflix special Enola Holmes has been creating a tremendous buzz since its release. The filmmakers have now posted a short clip of how they achieved certain scenes from the film. One of the most popular scenes from the film was the train sequence that shocked viewers due to the impeccable stunts performed. Thus, the makers have released a VFX breakdown of the entire sequence from the train scene.

The video uploaded by the makers has been divided into several parts which amount to the main scene of the film. The VFX team shows the journey of the team all the way from the pre-production stages to the final jump that the characters do. Thus, as the makers begin by focusing on the pre-production stages, one can see a number of green screens and wires attached to the characters. Enola Holmes played by Millie Bobby Brown also happens to have a good laugh in the beginning while filming scenes due to her cap flying off.

Certain fans were used to give an effect of wind from a moving train. A train was made as well to suit the purpose of the scene. Despite it being stagnant, the cameras and VFX made it seem as if the sequences were shot on a moving train. As the scenes proceed, one can make out the various elements in terms of light and colour that were used to achieve realistic effects for the final shot. Several technicians were seen on set who coordinated to achieve the best effect and thus create the perfect environment for the final shot.

Further on, one can see the wires attached to the characters due to which they stayed in place during intense scenes. During one such scene in the film, an actor is held at the door of a moving train and Enola Holmes manages to pull him inside just in time. This entire scene was broken down in the video. It was revealed that several wires were used and later the scene was perfected by the use of wire removal in VFX. Fans appreciated the work done by the individuals to achieve such amazing realism for the film. They also applauded their effort and mentioned the amount of work done for a mere 2-5 minute clip in the movie.

