Kylie Jenner & Kendall's Godmother Kathie Lee Gifford Has Some Advice For Them; WATCH

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have a famous television personality as their Godmother. Apparently, Kathie Lee Gifford has been good friends with Kris Jenner since she was in her early twenties. Kathie is known to be a presenter on shows like Kathie Lee & Hooda and Live with Kelly and Ryan and she has some advice for the Jenner sisters.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's Godmother's advice to them

Kathie Lee Gifford recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week and a fan of the show asked her what is the best piece of advice she has ever given to the Jenner sisters. The TV personality revealed that the sisters were both very young when she had moved out of their state of California. But apparently, she has a lot to say to them as their Godmother and would give them some advice.

Kathie expressed that as she had moved out of California when the girls were very young, she has “obviously not had a whole lot of influence on their lives”. The TV presenter further stated that she adores them and they are a part of her life. She further revealed that she has known their mother, Kris Jenner when she first started her career in California in her early 20s.

Coming to the part where she revealed what she would advice them as their Godmother, Kathie said “I would tell them, first of all, stay close to God. And they sometimes do!” she said. “I would tell them to be true to themselves. That’s about it. That’s what I tell everybody".

Kathie had a word of wisdom for the sisters as they are very influential. She said in the video, “They’re not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world. They were just my dear friend’s children. That’s what all we celebrities are anyway at the end of the day really, we’re just people”. She went on to say:

We have a celebrity crazed culture and we put people on pedestals that we’re not made for. People aren’t supposed to sit where only God should sit. We make huge mistakes [when] we make our idols out of human beings, ’cause they’re going to topple and fall. Unfortunately in our culture people love to see the fall. I hate it. I hate to see people ruined or destroyed.

Kathie Lee Gifford's advice

Image credits: Screengrab from the video and Kim_and_Kylie_fanpage on Instagram

