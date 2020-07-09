Kanye West Reveals He No Longer Backs Donald Trump; Says 'looks Like One Big Mess To Me'

Kanye West, in a new interview with Forbes, said that he is taking the red hat off and that he no longer supports President Donald Trump. West, who has been widely criticised because of his support of President Donald Trump, told the publication he has lost confidence in the commander in chief. Kayne asserted that it looks like one big mess to him and that he doesn't like that he caught wind that Donald Trump hid in the bunker.

In the same interview, West talked about his past support for the Republican president and his own alleged plans to make a bid for the White House this year. Kanye West has faced massive criticism for backing Donald Trump due to which he had to face many hurdles later. However, the musician said that he is coming to terms with his own reservations about the president.

When Kanye West, in the interview, said that he doesn’t like that he caught wind that Donald Trump hid in the bunker, he referred to the hundreds of peaceful protesters who gathered near the White House on a Sunday in Washington. Several reports in June that said that Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time. However, Donald Trump later refuted the news and claimed that he only visited the bunker during the day for “a short inspection".

Kanye West further told the publication that he is running for president but he hasn't actually taken any steps. Kanye, who broke the big news of his presidential bid on Twitter on June 5, also told Forbes that his run is not a publicity stunt and that he had no issue with the idea that his planned run could potentially take votes away from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and aid in re-election of Donald Trump.

Kanye West's presidential bid

American rapper-producer, Kanye West took to his Twitter on July 5 and announced that he would be running for the president of the United States. As the rap superstar Kanye West put himself forward for the top job, social media users and popular faces from across the globe reacted to his tweet. Kanye's tweet came after the US celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

