Kanye West Tweets & Deletes Photos And His Take On Abortion Rights: Netizens Angered

Kanye West’s recent tweet about abortion put many people off as the singer supported an ‘anti-abortion’ message. Kanye West's presidential bid led to him sharing his opinion on abortion rights. The tweet grabbed many eyeballs and attracted instant criticism not only for his anti-abortion message but for the statistically incorrect facts that he shared. Soon, he deleted his tweet and took down the pictures of the fetus and uploaded pictures of his kids.

Read Also | Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Probe In SSR's Death, Says 'I Won't Sleep Peacefully Until Then'

Kanye West Tweets 'pro-life message'

On July 8th, Kanye West took to his social media handle where he expressed his ‘pro-life’ views. As Kanye West announced that he is running for president 2020, he shared some illustrations of unborn fetuses and attached an anti-abortion statement with them.

The rapper in his post wrote “These souls deserve to live” through which he wanted to send an anti-abortion message. The tweet also had a screenshot of a google search in which Kanye had searched “what does a 6-month fetus look like”.

Where Is Reels On Instagram? How To Make Reels On Instagram? All You Need To Know

Kanye West deletes the 'pro-life' tweet

The tweet drew instant criticism as many netizens were of the opinion that abortion is a right of a woman and pertains to what she wants to do with her body. However, the criticism grew as netizens saw that Kanye West’s message was factually incorrect. Kanye’s fans were upset that he did not look up facts about aborting a fetus, which after certain weeks of pregnancy is extremely rare.

Netizens react to the tweet

Kanye just admitted to being anti-abortion/pro-lifer, an anti-vaxxer and confirmed his Trump support was genuine but his fans will still cling to this “genius” fallacy that we haven’t seen since 2010. 🗿 — Girls. (@BassieM_) July 8, 2020

Kanye is anti-abortion and anti-vax 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — sarah (@sarahdvv) July 9, 2020

Anti-abortion, anti-vaxxer Kanye . Really NOT the chosen one. — suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) July 8, 2020

I'm gonna cancel Kanye myself for that abortion comment. How you got daughters and are still prolife????? Get this dude outta here — Jake Simpson 🖇 (@saintlightyear) July 8, 2020

Seeing the rage among netizens about the factually incorrect and irresponsible tweet, Kanye deleted the tweet.

According to a leading media portal, Planned Parenthood reports say that one can get an abortion later than 24 weeks only in rare cases for medical reasons. Reportedly, the CDC also reported in 2014 that only 1.4 percent of abortions are performed at or after 21 weeks.

Disclaimer: Please note, the content provided above is for reporting purposes only. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice in any sort. Kindly seek the advice of a medical expert or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding pregnancy, abortion, or other health conditions.

Sushant Singh Rajput's BO Journey In Numbers Throughout His Film Career; Details Inside

Jagdeep's Kids Naved, Javed Jaffrey's Post-Boogie Woogie Work Left Him Lots To Be Proud Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.