Latest Netflix Releases That Premiered This Week, From 'Serious Men' & Carmen Sandiego

This week, multiple new shows and movies are premiering on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men released a day ago on October 02. A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween is a new kids film that releases today to celebrate the month of October. Other original films include Dick Johnson is Dead and Vampires vs. the Bronx. A new season of Carmen Sandiego also premiered recently.

Recent Netflix releases

Serious Men

Serious Men is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest movie that is based on a book of the same name by Manu Joseph. The movie also stars Indira Tiwari, Aakshath Das, Nassar, Sanjay Narvekar, and Shweta Basu Prasad in supporting roles. The film follows the story of a Dalit man who is tired of his poor living conditions. He then comes up with a lie to become rich. The man lies about his son and tells everyone that he is a ten-year-old math genius.

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween is a Halloween special based on the Go! Go! Cory Carson TV series for kids. This short Halloween movie will feature Cory Carson and his friends trying to find the best candy in town. However, they will have to go to the spooky part of town if they want the best candy possible.

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Dick Johnson Is Dead is a new documentary film directed by Kirsten Johnson. The movie features the director's father, Richard Johnson (aka Dick), who suffers from dementia. Kirsten makes her father enact various versions of his impending death to prepare herself, and her father, for the end of life.

Vampires vs. the Bronx

The Binding, Vampires vs. the Bronx is a new comedy-horror movie on Netflix that released yesterday on October 02. The movie stars Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd, The Kid Mero, and Method Man. The movie is about a group of teens who fight against evil vampires who are trying to take over the Bronx.

Carmen Sandiego

Carmen Sandiego is an action-adventure series that is animated and based on an educational videogame franchise created by Broderbund. Carmen Sandiego is a thief and usually the villain of the video game series. However, this show serves as an origin story for the character. The third season of the series recently released on Netflix.

