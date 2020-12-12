Dove Cameron And Thomas Doherty Of 'Descendants 2' Split Up After 4 Years

Actor Dove Cameron recently took to social media to clear the air about her relationship with Thomas Doherty. She put up a tweet stating that the couple had split up in October 2020 after being in a relationship for over a year. She also indicated that they have ended things on a mutual and positive note and have decided to remain friends. Thomas Doherty has not yet spoken about the relationship even though the rumours about the breakup have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Dove and Thomas break up after dating for four years

Dove Cameron recently took to Twitter to update her fans about her current relationship status since rumours about her breakup have been going wild on social media. In the short tweet, she has mentioned that she had broken up with long term boyfriend Thomas Doherty in October due to undisclosed reasons.

She stated that the decision was not easy to make but they took a call anyways. She also made it clear that they ended on a good note and said that they still have immense love for each other. The couple has decided to stay friends as they share a strong bond with each other.

hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 12, 2020

At the end of the tweet, Dove Cameron also thanked her fans for being understanding and giving them the privacy that they needed. In her Instagram story, Dove mentioned that she is aware of all the rumours regarding her split up with Thomas Doherty. She stated that she wanted to clear the confusion and is hence, making this announcement.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have been in a relationship since December 2016 ever since they met on the sets of Descendants 2. Within the next year, they made their relationship public and also celebrated the grand milestone through a heartfelt social media post. When the two actors started dating, Dove had just come out of a serious relationship but the two artists decided to give it a shot anyway. Fans have been quite upset about their breakup as they looked up to the stars and their story.

Image Courtesy: Dove Cameron Instagram

