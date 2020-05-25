'Gossip Girl' Reboot Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic? Read Details Here

The most awaited reboot of the popular television series Gossip Girl has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused a global shutdown in its production. The makers of the series were supposed to begin the shooting of the series in March 2020 however, now the release has been pushed until 2021 as everything in Hollywood is on a standstill. A new date has not been given out as the makers are yet unsure when they will be able to resume their work.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, HBO’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly said that how they haven’t even started the production work yet. Reilly adds that they were yet in the pre-production stage and ready to roll. According to him the things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have now gotten pushed back due to the pandemic.

He further added that it is disappointing that the content which was supposed to premiere with HBO’s upcoming May 27 launch in the US, will not be ready in time and fans will have to wait for more time. Along with Gossip Girl sequel, the most-anticipated FRIENDS reunion special is also postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

About Gossip Girl Sequel

The new Gossip Girl sequel is set eight years later the original show’s conclusion. The Gossip Girl sequel will reportedly follow a new cast and plot which is reportedly based one a private school teen in New York.

The new series reportedly features Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno and Savannah Smit. While Kristen Bell will join the series again to narrate the new sequel of the series.

About Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is a teen drama television series which was based on the novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar. Helmed by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the Gossip Girl features an ensemble cast including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ek Westwick, Taylor Momsen and Jessica Szohr in pivotal roles.

The plot of Gossip Girl revolves around the life of privileged teens living on the Upper East Side of New York who can hide no secret from a ruthless blogger “Gossip Girl” who is always watching.

