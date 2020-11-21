Gossip Girl Reboot: Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show A New Class At Constance And St. Jude

Gossip Girl is a popular TV series and the show has a huge fan base like a major cult show. The success of Gossip Girl has brought the fans a Gossip Girl Reboot. There is a new class at the Constance Billard School for girls and St. Jude’s School for Boys. The original Gossip Girl ran 5 years from 2007 to 2012 and after all these years off-screen, a new cast will be seen in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Gossip Girl Photos Show a New Class at Constance

The photos reveal how much the Upper East Side has changed since the farewell of Serena, Blair, Dan, Nate, Chuck, Jenny and other students from the previous Gossip Girl. The Behind-the-scenes show a more diverse cast and edgier looks in the new class of the show. See the gossip girl photos and know the Gossip Girl's cast. Take a look.

The behind-the-scenes of the new cast of Gossip Girl has arrived and fans are already excited. According to the Deadline, Gossip Girl reboot's cast includes Thomas Doherty from Legacies, Eli Brown who starred in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Whitney Peak from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Thomas Doherty from Legacies. Other actors that were confirmed later by Showbiz are Zion Moreno, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock and Savannah Smith are going to be the freshmen of the current batch at Constance and St. Jude.

Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander and Savannah Lee Smith are seen on the set of the "Gossip Girl" reboot in NYC.



More 📷 #GossipGirl 👉 https://t.co/aFARgICDl3#GossipGirlReboot @hbomax pic.twitter.com/oqLloWENh7 — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) November 14, 2020

Nooo please noooo don’t touch gossip girl please #gossipgirlreboot pic.twitter.com/slvWqtBIGd — Lady (@Dlady9_) November 11, 2020

According to Showbiz, unlike the previous cast of Gossip Girl, many of these actors identify as BIPOC or LGBTQ in real life. Staying true to Safran’s vow to have a more diverse TV drama this time the team has incorporated these actors in the team. Joshua Safran is the executive producer of the show and he also revealed that the Gossip Girl reboot will have a lot of queer characters in the plot.

Am I gonna watch the #gossipgirlreboot in 2021? Probably but can they compare to Serena and the gang?! XOXNO pic.twitter.com/lukCqLJWx7 — dblckmn (@dblckmn) November 18, 2020

The original Gossip Girl centred around a bunch of teens and 20-somethings living on Manhattan's Upper East Side living their lavish lives and handling their uptown issues. The show gave us Blake Lively and major fashion statements to follow and perhaps the reboot will follow the trend as well. With Lively leading the cast as Serena van der Woodsen and the mysterious gossip girl who ran a blog, the show was loved by the audience for its drama and mysterious appeal.

IMAGE CREDITS: @elleslovenija IG

