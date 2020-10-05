Downhill Filming Location: This Will Ferrell Starrer Film Is A Tour Guide For Ski Lovers

Downhill is a 2020 black comedy film starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus. This film revolves around a couple’s ski trip that goes wrong after witnessing a major avalanche. This near-death incident results in the cultivation of many issues between the couple. Downhill is a remake of the 2014 film Force Majeure. This Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus movie also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Where was Downhill filmed?

1. Silvretta Arena in Ischgl

This Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus film were primarily shot in Ischgl, Austria. Ischgl is famous for its ski-resort, the Silvretta Arena. This ski resort is a must-visit destination for ski lovers and snowboarders. Since the film revolves around a ski trip, many regions of this famous resort have been shown in the film.

Also read | 'The Martian' Filming Location Left Fans Wondering About How Matt Damon Shot The Film

Skiers and snowboarders are familiar with the concept of using a gondola to reach the mountains. These cable cars not only provide a means of transportation but also a chance for its visitors to get a glimpse of Austria’s scenic beauty. The gondola seen in Downhill is also part of the Silvretta Arena.

2. Nachtweidebahn chairlift

The film Downhill witnesses a pivotal point during Billie and Rosie’s chairlift discussion. While on the chairlift, Billie and Rosie discuss Pete’s reaction to the avalanche. This pivotal discussion was shot on Nachtweidebahn's chairlift. This chairlift is considered ideal for skiers and snowboarders and is popular among its visitors.

3. Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Serfaus-Fis-Laudis is another scenic beauty in Downhill. The modern building is a landmark for tourists. This building also hosts the terrace restaurant, BergDiamant. This terrace restaurant provides Tirolean food and a stunning mountain view. The famous family photo scene in the movie was shot with the famous building in the background.

Also read | Know Details About 'Chariots Of Fire' Filming Locations For Iconic Race Scene And More

4. Schlosshotel Fiss

In Downhill, the Stanton family stays at the Schlosshotel. This hotel in real life is called Schlosshotel Fiss. It is a five-star resort near Ischgl. The hotel was a perfect shooting location since it was close to many other shooting locations. Most importantly, the Schlosshotel Fiss is close to Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Many of the indoor scenes in the film were also shot at this hotel.

Also read | 'Crossfire Trail' Filming Location: Here's Where Most-watched TV Movie Was Filmed

Also read | 'Follow Your Heart' Filming Location: Places That Added Naturalistic Touch To The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.