Eminem And Dr Dre Ruled The Rap Scene During The Early 2000s; Here's How

Eminem and Dr Dre are considered to be two of the greatest rappers of all time, even after multiple decades since the beginning of their music careers. Their massive success and popularity can be attributed to their influence on the rap genre, as many believe that they were the ones to shape the industry into what it is today. Here is how Eminem and Dr Dre ruled the rap scene during the early 2000s.

How Eminem and Dr Dre ruled the early 2000s rap scene

While many fans believe that the Eminem and Dr Dre still dominate the rap scene even to this day, it is undeniable that the competition is far tougher now than it was before. There are several other artists who have become successful rappers in their own right and have managed to stand head to head with rapping legends such as Dr Dre and Eminem. However, that was not the case during the early 2000s. Back then, Eminem and Dr Dre were the only two rappers who ruled the scene and most rap fans would only listen to music from either of the two artists.

Despite the lack of competition in the rap scene, it did not die out, instead, it thrived and grew in popularity, thanks to the amazing music that was put out by both Dr Dre and Eminem. The two artists had to constantly be on the top of their game, as failing to do so would mean that they would fall behind the other. Furthermore, the two artists evolved the genre of gangster rap and also gave the genre a massive spotlight where it could thrive.

Eminem further improved upon the rap scene by creating his character of Slim Shady. Whenever Eminem wanted to tackle a harsh subject, such as drug abuse, through his music, he would take on the persona of Slim Shady, who was a dark and temperamental caricature of Eminem himself. Thanks to this idea, Eminem managed to give the rap genre a serious take that truly resonated with his fans.

