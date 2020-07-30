Dr Dre Responds With A Prenuptial Agreement To Nicole Young's Divorce Case Against Him

Responding to wife Nicole Young's petition for divorce, Dr Dre recently revealed, in his court filing, that the couple does have a prenuptial agreement (Premarital agreement) in place that could prevent her from getting half of his $800million fortune. Dr Dre filed his response with the court on Wednesday and agreed to pay spousal support. However, as per his documents, it was mentioned that the division of assets should be determined by the couple's prenuptial agreement, claims a report by a news daily.

Nicole didn't mention prenup

The report further adds that Nicole Young never mentioned anything about the prenuptial agreement in her filing. While Dr Dre is being represented by the high-powered celebrity divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, Nicole Young, who is a lawyer herself, is being represented by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector in the divorce. As per reports. Laura Wesser filed the response on Dre's behalf and as per official reports, his paperwork also mentioned the date of separation as March 27, weeks after the coronavirus lockdown began.

What's at stake for Dre?

It seems like Dr Dre and Nicole Young’s marriage has kept many of his assets at stake. In 2014, tech giant Apple bought Dr Dre’s music company, Beats for a reported $3billion. The selling of Dr Dre’s company made him the 'first billionaire in hip-hop' through Forbes. The same year, Dre purchased a $40million home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles from its previous owners, NFL player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Dre earned a total of about $52million from selling part of his share of Aftermath Entertainment to Interscope Records. Dre has six children, including four sons and two daughters, by five different women.

All about Dre:

Besides being one of the finest hip-hopers in the West, Dre is a producer, audio engineer, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor. Dre kickstarted his musical journey as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru in 1985 and later found fame with the gangsta rap group N.W.A. Dre has produced albums for many other rappers, including 2Pac, The D.O.C., Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Knoc-turn'al, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak.

