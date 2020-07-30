Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Not In His Top 10 Rappers Of All-time, Ignites Social Media

Snoop Dogg recently blew up social media after his comments on top 10 rappers of all time. He was seen talking about the same on a popular talk show known as The Breakfast Club. A number of Hip-Hop legends have been on this show. Sopp Dogg not only commented about the best rappers but also opened up about Eminem. Read more to know what Snoop Dogg said about Eminem.

Eminem is not even in Snoop's top ten rappers of all time. Agree or Disagree? pic.twitter.com/nRG1MwwlpB — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg says Eminem is not on his list of top 10 rappers of all time

Snoop Dogg’s words on Eminem have certainly shocked Hip-Hop fans. But his words have also started an argument on social media. Fans have been sharing their thoughts about Snoop’s Top 10 rappers of all time. Some of the fans seem to be angry about Snoop’s opinion. Here are some fan reactions on Snoop Dogg’s top 10 rappers of all time.

Eminem continuing to thrive while the industry desperately tries to take him down and remove him from the history books. Try harder goofy’s https://t.co/lyssuS5GBx — Yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) July 29, 2020

Eminem is the greatest rapper of all time. — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) July 29, 2020

the way he said “shall i go on?” lmaoooooo https://t.co/aQgl94X37C — evelin (@osnapitzevelin) July 29, 2020

Snoop says that a number of people in the industry consider Eminem to be one on the list. But Snoop disagrees and says that it’s just because he is with the legendary music producer, Dr Dre. Snoop tries to back his words by saying that Eminem could not stand up against some of the hardcore rappers from the 1980s. He gave some examples like Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, LL Cool J, and Ice Cube and said that he could not size up with them. Snoop ended the conversation by says that he has nothing against the Lose Yourself rapper and has utter respect and love for him. These two have been on the top of the rap industry during their prime time. The two are also teammates and are signed under Dr Dre’s music label.

More about Eminem

On the professional end, Eminem recently released his album, Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem’s latest album has certainly lived up to the Detroit-based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has given a shining performance compared to the other tracks, making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track. Eminem has brought on a great set of artists for this album. Popular faces like Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice Wrld, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson, Paak, Don Toliver, King Crooked and Joell Ortiz have been featured in Eminem’s latest album.

