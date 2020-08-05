The Weeknd's New Collaboration With Juice WRLD To Release On Thursday

The Weeknd recently announced a fresh collaboration with late rapper Juice WRLD through his social media handle. He posted a picture of the artist while indicating towards an untitled collaboration and fans cannot seem to keep their calm over the major announcement. The Weeknd has lately been in the news for the success of his latest album, After Hours, which is being received well by the audience across the globe.

The Weeknd’s collaboration with Juice WRLD

International pop artist The Weeknd recently took to Instagram to announce his next piece which is expected to release on the coming Thursday. He announced a collaborative single with late rapper Juice WRLD amidst the success of his album After Hours. He posted a picture of Juice WRLD, where he can be seen blowing some thick smoke out of his mouth. He can be seen with an intense expression across his face in the close-up picture posted on The Weeknd’s Instagram.

In the caption for the post, The Weeknd has mentioned the words XO and 999 along with an 'addition' symbol in the middle. XO is his nickname that is well-known across his fandom while Juice WRLD is known even today by the number 999. He has also mentioned in the caption for the post that the piece will be released on Thursday this week. Have a look at the announcement post here.

According to various reports doing the rounds on the subject, the upcoming collaboration does not have a title yet. It has also not yet been revealed if the song will be a ripped-off version of one of Juice WRLD’s previous song or if it will be an unheard piece. The song is expected to do well regardless as it brings together two of the most famous international artists.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd announced that he is holding a virtual concert for his fans through a popular video streaming app. He will be appearing in a digital avatar and has promised his viewers an interactive and cross reality experience. He is also planning to support the cause Equality Justice Initiative, through the online session. Have a look at the announcement on Instagram here.

