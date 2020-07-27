Dr Dre Kneels With Colin Kaepernick In "Defiant" Instagram Post

Hip-hop icon Dr Dre posted a photo of himself and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling on his Instagram page. Dr Dre had a simple one-word caption to his post: "Defiant," which is presumably a reference to his four-part documentary series, The Defiant Ones. The series aired on HBO in 2017 - the same year Kaepernick left the NFL. The show explored Dre's career and his partnership with producer Jimmy Iovine.

Dr Dre and Colin Kaepernick kneel in latest IG post

While it remains unclear what Dr Dre was trying to convey through his Instagram post, fans believe this is the rapper showing solidarity with Kaepernick's movement against racism in the United States.

Colin Kaepernick is widely hailed for popularising the 'Take a Knee' movement in the United States. The quarterback started kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason and continued to protest against racial violence through the campaign. Initially, Kaepernick's protest drew heavy criticism from fans and several fellow players, which eventually led to his NFL exit the following year.

However, the movement has gained relevance in recent months, especially since the mass outrage following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an African-American, was brutally murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked a global movement against racism, which has received support from athletes and celebrities from across the world. Professional players have frequently opted to kneel before games in order to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Recently, during MLB 2020 Opening Day, players from New York Yankees and Washington Nationals took a knee during the national anthem. The same was followed during the second game of the day between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colin Kaepernick himself is back in contention to receive an NFL contract from one of the 32 teams. Commissioner Roger Goodell shared a video message where he admitted the league was wrong in not listening to players about racism. Goodell even said he urged teams to sign Kaepernick. The 32-year-old has been linked to several NFL teams like Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. However, with the 2020 season around the corner, the quarterback is yet to find a way to return to the league.

(Image Credits: Dr Dre Instagram Handle)