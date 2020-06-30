Dr Dre Net Worth: Know How The American Rapper Made A Spectacular Life For Himself

American Rapper and producer Dr Dre first made it big with the hip-hop group N.W.A. in the 1980s. The 55-year-old Rapper was born in California in the United States and is currently the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment. Find out what is Dr Dre’s net worth.

Dr Dre net worth

According to the reports of a popular entertainment and business portal, Dr Dre is worth $800 million. Currently, Dr Dre is collecting compensation from his landmark Apple deal, wherein he sold his electronics company Beats to Apple for $3 billion. The Rappers major source of wealth is his music career and his multiple successful businesses, Beats by Dr Dre is one of his biggest ventures.

Dr Dre’s incredible career

Dr Dre was previously also the owner of Death Row Records, which was a record label founded in 1991 by Suge Knight and Dr Dre. However, the rapper began his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru in 1985. He later found fame with the gangsta rap group N.W.A. The group went on to popularise explicit lyrics in hip hop down to the detail the violence of street life.

Dre's solo debut album was The Chronic which released in 1992, under his own company Death Row Records. It also made him one of the best-selling American music artists of 1993. The Chronic earned him Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for the single Let Me Ride. Finally, in 1996, Dr Dre took another leap to leave Death Row Records and establish his own label, Aftermath Entertainment.

During the 2000s the sharp-witted entrepreneur focused on producing other artist and occasional contributor to the vocals of an album. Hence, Dr Dre gave the world one of its beloved rappers Eminem, whom he signed in 1998. Next in line was 50 Cent whom Dr Dre produced in 2002.

Dr Dre has also produced albums for many rappers while overseen the careers of others including 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Knoc-turn'al, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak. His acting roles also contribute to Dr Dre’s whopping net worth. He has acted in films such as Set It Off, The Wash and Training Day.

Dr Dre Divorce

Dr Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young has recently filed for a divorce. The 50-year-old American Attorney cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She is reportedly also seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr Dre. Dre and Young have two children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. The rapper is a father to four children, two of them being from his previous relationships. The estranged couple tied the knot in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr Dre while Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

