Dr Dre Shares Teaser Of His New Song; Raps About Ex-wife Nicole Being 'greedy'

Dr Dre is a well-known American artist in the music industry who has curated a variety of songs and albums in his entire career so far. Dr Dre’s new song recently became a sensation on the internet when the rapper shared a teaser online. As Dr Dre’s divorce battle is still going on, he criticised his ex-wife Nicole Young in the teaser of his new song. Read ahead to know more about Dr Dre’s new song and how he criticised his ex-wife Nicole Young through it.

According to an article by Celebrity.nine.com, Dr Dre criticised his ex-wife Nicole Young in his new song that he sang during one of his recent live sessions. In a short clip from Dr Dre’s friend’s Instagram handle, Dr Dre was seen sharing a sensational teaser of his new song in which he claimed Nicole Young to be a greedy b***h. He further mentioned in the lyrics how his ex-wife was 'trying to kill’ him with lies and perjury. He also added how she was trying to mess with him while he was in the surgery as she wanted him to pay for his own surgery while he was on the ICU bed. He added a few more lyrics to criticise Nicole Young that stated “In ICU death bed on some money s**t. Greedy B***h take a pic. Girl, you know how money get."

Dr Dre’s divorce

Dr Dre and Nicole Young got married in 1996 and had a son and daughter born in the next couple of years after they were married. The couple then decided to split and Nicole Young filed for divorce in June 2020 because of having constant conflicting issues between them. According to an article by TMZ, Nicole Young then filed a motion asking for access to their home having suspicions of a mistress and was later granted temporary support of $2 million. Dr Dre accused his ex-wife of siphoning funds from one of their accounts.

Also Read Kim Kardashian's Family Shares Their Thoughts On Her Divorce From Kanye West

Also Read Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Relationship Timeline As They Head For A Divorce

Dr Dre’s songs

Some of the most popular Dr Dre’s songs and albums include Deep Cover, Zoom, The Next Episode, The Watcher, Let Me Ride, Keep Their Heads Ringin, Been There, Done That, Forgot About Dre, The Wash, Bad Intentions, I Need A Doctor and many more.

Also Read When Liam Hemsworth's Mother Was 'relieved' After Son's Divorce With Miley Cyrus

Also Read Dr. Dre's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Rapper

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.