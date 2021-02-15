LeVar Burton's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Star Trek' Actor

LeVar Burton has turned 64 years old today. The actor, producer and television host has, as per many, been responsible for an increase in literacy rates as well as an affinity for reading in various parts of the world, due to his initiatives aimed towards the promotion of reading books as an activity. Not to mention the stardom and fame that he has received for his portrayal of Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. On the occasion of Levar Burton's birthday, a quiz based on the various pieces of LeVar Burton's trivia, his personal life and numerous other factoids has been curated for the readers. One can take LeVar Burton's quiz below in order to find out how well do they know the actor.

LeVar Burton's birthday quiz:

1) Levar Burton is currently the host of a podcast on which he reads short stories or excerpts from popular novels. What is the name of that podcast?

a) LeVar Burton in Storyland

b) Stories

c) LeVar Burton Reads

d) There is no podcast as such

2) What is LeVar Burton's birth name?

a) Levardis Martyn Robert Burton Jr

b) Levardis Robert Martyn Burton Jr

c) Levardis Robert Martyn Burton Sr

d) Levardis Robert Downey Burton Jr

3) What was Levar Burton's age at the time of him securing his part in the Star Trek series?

a) 30

b) 40

c) 28

d) 32

4) What is LeVar Burton's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between 10-20 million

b) Between 5-10 million

c) Between 20-30 million

d) Between 30-40 million

5) What is the name of LeVar Burton's character in Roots the historical drama series?

a) Fiddler

b) Toby

c) Kinta Kunte

d) Kunta Kinte

6) One of the shows in which LeVar Burton made a cameo appearance saw him being offended by one of its principal characters. What is the name of that show?

a) Mom

b) The Big Bang Theory

c) Two And A Half Men

d) Mike & Molly

7) One of LeVar Burton's series, Roots, earned him an Emmy award. What was the award category?

a) Best Series, since he was a producer of the show as well

b) Outstanding Music Score for a Drama or Comedy Series

c) Best Director of a Drama Or Comedy Series

d) Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Performance in a Drama or Comedy Series

8) What was the name of the Disney Channel Original movie that was directed by LeVar Burton?

a) Smart House

b) Descendants

c) High School Musical

d) Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

9) What is that one habit that LeVar Burton has, time and again, tried to encourage his fans and followers alike to indulge in?

a) Getting enough sleep

b) Writing

c) Reading

d) All of the above

10) LeVar Burton is an author of a best-selling book as well. What is the name of that novel?

a) Aftermath

b) Divergence

c) Convergence

d) Annihilation

11) Who inspired LeVar Burton to take an interest in reading?

a) Sir Patrick Stewart

b) Leonard Nemoy

c) His Mother

d) His teachers in school

12) During his teen years, LeVar Burton was preparing for a profession that is very different from the lines of work he is in. What was he gearing up to be?

a) A Priest

b) An Engineer

c) An Accountant

d) An Astronaut

13) LeVar Burton has a park named after him. Where is it located?

a) Toronto, Canada

b) Los Angeles, California

c) Austin, Texas

d) Sacramento, California

14) What was the name of LeVar Burton's character in Gargoyles, a dark animated series that was produced in the '90s?

a) Anansi

b) Michael

c) Goliath

d) David Xanatos

15) What is LeVar Burton's country of birth?

a) The USA

b) Germany

c) Spain

d) France

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-b, 5-d, 6-b, 7-d, 8-a, 9-c, 10-a, 11-c, 12-a, 13-d, 14-a, 15-b

