Paris Hilton's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Multi-faceted Media Icon

Noted actor and musician Paris Hilton has turned all of 40 years today. The actor, ever since her entry into the realm of entertainment, has given audiences pieces of musical work such as Heartbeat, Stars Are Blind & Zydrate Anatomy, amongst others. On the occasion of Paris Hilton's birthday, a quiz-based piece of Paris Hilton's trivia concerning her work, personal life, and various Paris Hilton's facts has been curated.

Also Read: LeVar Burton's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Star Trek' Actor

Paris Hilton's birthday quiz:

1) Which ancestor of Pairs Hilton laid the foundation stone for the very first Hilton Hotel?

a) Conrad Hilton, her great-grandfather from her father's side

b) Mary Adelaide Barron, her great-grandmother from her father's side

c) Edward J. Dugan, her great grand-father from her mother's side

d) Elizabeth Taylor, her great grandmother from her mother's side

2) Paris won a Teen Choice Award at one point in time. Which movie was it for?

a) Nine Lives

b) National Lampoon's Pledge This!

c) This Is Paris

d) House of Wax

3) If one has to hire Paris Hilton as a DJ for one day, what is her reported quotation?

a) US $ 500,000

b) US $1Million

c) US $350,000

d) She cannot be hired as a DJ

4) Paris Hilton is a businesswoman who also owns a fashion line that caters to one specific animal. Which animal is it?

a) Cats

b) Otters

c) Dogs

d) Alpacas

5) It is said that Paris Hilton inherited a very small portion of the family wealth. What is that amount reported to be?

a) She didn't inherit a single penny

b) US $3 million

c) US $8 million

d) US $5 million

6) Which book series is Paris Hilton a fan of?

a) The Twilight Saga

b) For Dummies book series

c) Freakonomics book series

d) Lee Child Thriller book series

7) How many siblings does Paris Hilton have?

a) She is a lone child and heiress

b) 8

c) 9

d) 3

8) What is one of Paris Hilton's major obsessions?

a) Historical Artefacts

b) Virtual Reality Games

c) Motorsports

d) Arthouse films

9) In which city was Paris Hilton born?

a) New York City

b) Paris, France

c) Sacramento, California

d) Austin, Texas

10) What is the name of the best-selling book that has been authored by her?

a) Confessions of a shopaholic

b) Confessions of a media personality

c) Confessions of a business tycoon

d) Confessions of an heiress

Also Read: On Elizabeth Olsen's Birthday, Here's Quiz To Know How Much You Know About "Scarlet Witch"

11) What is the name of the musical instrument that she taught herself?

a) Violin

b) Chello

c) Guitar

d) She learned to make beats on a beat maker

12) What is Paris Hilton's Zodiac Sign?

a) Taurus

b) Virgo

c) Libra

d) Aquarius

13) What is Paris Hilton's Net Worth estimated to be as of this writing?

a) Between US $250-300 million

b) More than US $1billion

c) Between US $400-500 million

d) No reports regarding her Net Worth exist on the internet

14) What is Paris Hilton's middle name?

a) Andrea

b) Katherine

c) Elizabeth

d) Whitney

15) Paris Hilton has many trademarks under her name, one of which belongs to a catchphrase. Which one is it?

a) That's Hot!

b) Atta-Girl

c) Come to Mama!

d) What are you talking about?

Also Read: Freddie Highmore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c, 5-d, 6-b, 7-d, 8-b, 9-a, 10-d, 11-c, 12-d, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.