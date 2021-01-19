Dr Dre Resumes Work Hours After Shortly Being Discharged From Hospital

Legendary rapper Dr Dre was seen sitting amongst his colleagues and future collaborators in a studio in an Instagram post that was shared by a music producer. The picture was posted by Dr Dre hours after him being discharged from the hospital, where he was in intensive care following a brain aneurism. As far as Dr Dre's health is concerned, his most recent posts suggest that he is doing very well and is on the path of a speedy recovery. The picture can be found below as well as on the Instagram handles of one of his music producers.

The Post:

About Dr Dre's Brain Aneurysm:

The news pieces that spoke about Dr Dre's Brain Aneurysm surfaces on the internet shortly after the rapper was admitted into the Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai hospital on January 4th of this year, as per a report on TMZ. The rapper himself, two days later, broke his silence regarding the same through his Instagram, which was a monochrome picture of him sitting in a studio and his back towards the camera. The musician, through the post, communicated that he has been hospitalised and is receiving care and treatment from his medical dream. The very same post can be found below and on Dr Dre's Instagram handle as well.

The Posts:

The outbreak of the news, as one would have expected, led to the flooding of wishes, prayers and good thoughts for him on various social media platforms. Amongst the many celebrities who were seen wishing for Dr Dre's speedy recovery, there were the likes of NBA Legend LeBron James, Curtis Jack, who is also known as 50 Cent, and Floyd Mayweather, amongst others. The posts by the three celebrities that have been mentioned here can be found below.

About Dr Dre's songs:

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, has been a part of the music industry for over 35 years. Dr Dre's Songs and Dr Dre's Lyrics in them generally tend to stem out of his thoughts, opinions and convictions regarding the world around him. In the very recent past, Dr Dre was seen collaborating with Eminem on one of his tracks that is a part of the latter's latest album, namely Music To Be Murdered By - Side B.

