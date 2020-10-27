'EastEnder's Cast Has Threatened Mutiny After The Producer Tests Positive For COVID-19

EastEnders, a British soap opera, seems to be going through an internal tussle.The production of this show, which resumed after being halted for three months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, looks like it might come to a halt again. The situation has worsened up to the point where the EastEnders cast has threatened mutiny because of safety issues. Take a look at what has happened.

The EastEnders cast threatens mutiny citing safety concerns

The whole issue began when Joe Nugent, the First Assistant Director as well as EastEnders’ producer, worked for two days on the set after being tested positive for coronavirus. This put the entire EastEnders cast and crew who worked with him on the sets during those two days at risk of contracting the Covid themselves.

According to The Sun, Joe Nugent felt unwell with the symptoms of coronavirus and took the weekend off. But, he resumed work on the following Monday and Tuesday, before finally testing positive on Tuesday. Joe Nugent failed to inform his seniors or colleagues about his health and continued working on the sets, putting others in danger.

The aftermath

Furious with this irresponsible behaviour and the lack of safety measures, the entire EastEnders cast has threatened a mutiny against the makers and producers. Although none of the actors of EastEnders cast has made any public statement on this, the aftermath of Joe Nugent testing positive for the virus has really created trouble for the makers and producers.

Previously, this show was in somewhat negative headlines when EastEnders' Danny Dyer and his character Mick Carter was reportedly forced to leave the show after the actor had hinted that he wanted to ‘try other things’. Later it was clarified that it was only a temporary leave, and the fans might again get to see EastEnders' Danny Dyer in action. An unnamed cast member has also tested positive for coronavirus till date. Thankfully, there are no other such cases among the rest of the cast and crew yet.

