'Hyper' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In The Telugu Film

Hyper is a South Indian action-comedy film that released in the year 2016. The film is currently available for streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, Hyper movie revolves around two friends who meet when one of them has an accident. Read on to find out more about the Hyper movie characters and cast.

Lead cast of Hyper

Ram Pothineni as Surya Murthy

Ram Pothineni stars in the Hyper movie as Surya Murthy. He plays the role of Narayana Murthy’s son and Gaja’s friend in the film. Ram Pothineni is popularly known for his film Devadasu, which also won him a ‘Best Male Debut’ award.

Sathyaraj as Narayan Murthy

Sathyaraj plays the character of Narayan Murthy. Narayan is the father of Surya Murthy. Sathyaraj has featured in films such as Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Kanaa, and Chennai Express. He is also a director.

Raashi Khanna as Bhanumathi

Raashi Khanna plays the character of Bhanumathi in the film Hyper. She is an Indian film actor and singer. She is known for her roles in films like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prerna and many more.

Rao Ramesh as Minister Rajappa

Rao Ramesh stars as the minister in the film named Rajappa. Rajappa blackmails Narayana Murthy. He also orders Gaja, his right-hand, to kill Narayana Murthy’s family in the film.

Murli Sharma as Gaja

Murli Sharma plays the role of Gaja/Gaja Bhai in the film Hyper. He is a gangster and minister Rajappa’s right hand. Gaja is ordered to kill Narayana Murthy’s family by Rajappa. Gaja is also who protects Surya when he is about to meet with an accident. Murli Sharma is popular for his roles in Bollywood and the south Indian film industry.

Hyper movie cast also includes Vijaya Naresh as Narayan Murthy’s friend, Tulasi as Surya’s mother, Satyaji Shinde as Udaya Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali as Bhanumathi’s father, Hema as Bhanumathi’s mother, Brahmaji as Bhanumathi’s boss, and Annapurna as Surya’s grandmother among many more. Another movie, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, is a popular Telugu language romantic-comedy film that is dubbed into Hindi as 'Hyper'. The main Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam cast includes Vishnu Manchu as Arjun, Raj Tarun as Ashwin, Sonarika Bhadoria as Neelaveni and Heba Patel as Supriya.

