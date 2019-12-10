Kylie Jenner Stuns In Designer Snowsuits As She Continues Her Snowy Vacation With Stormi

Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, model, media personality and businesswoman. She has been a part of the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. At the age of 14 Kylie and her sister, Kendall started with their own clothing line called Kendall & Kylie in collaboration with the clothing brand PacSun. She is also the owner and founder of Kylie cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner is popular for her fashion statements and never fails to give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Recently, she has been the talk of the town for her snowy vacation with daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner has once again given major fashion goals to her fans and followers by her snowy avatar in a designer snowsuit.

Kylie Jenner is spending the holidays away in a winter wonderland vacation. She made sure her fans get updated about her snowy getaway through her social media. Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a snap in a chic Chanel suit with matching gloves. She kept herself warm in the cold weather by wearing a black and white ensemble. She paired her outfit with a black turtle neck sweater. She accessorised her look by wearing a matching beanie and black gloves.

The mother-daughter duo Kylie-Stormi are seen enjoying their first snowy vacation together. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post is a testimony to that. In the post, Kylie Jenner is seen holding daughter Stormi wearing a western-inspired snowsuit which has fringes across the top. She accessorised her look with sturdy boots and a pair of star-spangled gloves. While daughter Stormi matched her mother in a puffy white suit with black soft fur trim.

