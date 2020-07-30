Drake Shows Off His Tupac Twin Jesus Pieces, Says "always Wanted Twin Jesus Pieces"

Drake took to his Instagram account and shared with his fans the latest addition to his collection. Drake got a pair of twin Jesus pieces of Tupac for his chains to pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur. The rapper got them made by Jason of Beverly Hills, who designs jewellery.

Time and again, Drake has expressed that he is a big fan of late rapper Tupac Shakur. Drake has previously also shared with his fans collection of things that he bought to pay homage to Tupac. On Wednesday, he shared a video of the new twin Jesus pieces that he added to his collection. He wrote in the video, “Always wanted twin Jesus pieces. Thank you @Jasonofbeverlyhills”. Check out the uploaded by Drake on the Instagram story below.

Jason of Beverly Hills too uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle. He thanked Drake for trusting the brand with the project. He further wrote that it was a huge honour for them to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur. Check out the post shared by Jason of Beverly Hills on his Instagram below.

Tupac Shakur has always been Drake’s favourite artist of all time. Last month, Drake had shared with his fans how he had got a rare Tupac signed cheque. Drake had bought the cheque with Tupac’s signature on it from eBay.

According to reports in a media portal, a fan sold Drake the Tupac signed cheque. Reportedly, the cheque was from the year 1996. According to a media portal, Tupac was dining at the House of Blues at Universal Studios in Los Angeles when he was approached by a fan who offered to buy Shakur a drink.

Reportedly, Shakur made sure to thank his fan, so he pulled out his cheque book and ripped one cheque in half and wrote a message for the fan. In the message, he thanked the fan for the drink and put his signature as well. Check out the picture of the cheque which Drake uploaded after he purchased it from the fan off eBay.

Image credits: Drake Instagram account

