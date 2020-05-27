Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Drake's 'side Piece' Controversy After Drake Apologizes

Kylie Jenner has been making it to the headlines for her reaction to Drake’s unreleased track. Drake has an old track where he had referred to Kylie Jenner as his 'side piece'. In reaction to the song, according to a news house, Jenner said that there were 'no hard feelings' between the two. She also said that Drake’s quick apology for his lyrics also made her forgive him because she understands it was an old track.

Drake's 'side piece' controversy

The source confirmed that Jenner apparently 'wasn't surprised' by the song and it surely does not make her angry. She and the God’s Plan rapper are still very good friends. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner has forgiven Drake after he issued an apology and apparently she just laughed it off. This issue doesn't seem to have affected their relationship at all and the two still keep in touch regularly and all is good. He also issued an apology on his Instagram account.

Drake wrote, “A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played. It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was going to keep in the drake/future catalogue. last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day”. This particular song also has another reference related to the Jenners. It also has some references to Kylie's sister, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s model buddy, Gigi.

Source: Drake Instagram

Kylie Jenner's other recent updates

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner was magnanimous towards her loved ones. Kylie Jenner had also recently made it to headlines for agreeing to help her brother, Rob Kardashian. Reportedly, Rob is going through some financial troubles, thus Kylie is going to be helping him through this tough time. She and the rest of the family are also reportedly helping him try to get full custody of his daughter Dream from his ex Blac Chyna, whom the entire family is said to despise.

