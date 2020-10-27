Drake's Birthday Party Has Left Fans Upset With The Mac And Cheese Option In The Food Menu

Drake always manages to take the internet by storm when it comes to celebrating his birthday every year. As per Hollywood Life, the rapper recently turned 34 and went on to have a birthday bash at his private mansion in Los Angeles. Pictures and videos from Drake’s birthday bash made its way to the internet and fans have been going all gaga over it. Several fans pages and shutterbugs went on to give a sneak peek into the grand birthday bash. However, fans were quite disappointed with the food menu from the party. Fans have raised eyebrows with the mac and cheese option in the food menu. Take a look at the menu.

Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7QNK1FpzTu — KOE (@KodyTweeting) October 25, 2020

The mac and the cheese tend to come with raisins and capers, none of which is characteristic of the Southern classic. Netizens took to their respective social media handles to tweet about the dish and their reaction towards it.

One of the users wrote, “@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie”. While the other one wrote, “@Drake Aubrey we must discuss the raisins in the mac and cheese please you can't ignore this the scandal is growing”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich — micia (@DeMiciaValon) October 25, 2020

@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie. WHO DEADASS PUTS RAISINS IN MAC & CHEESE? pic.twitter.com/9oM33SWSAq — Cordell Taylor (@ImCordellTaylor) October 25, 2020

@Drake Aubrey we must discuss the raisins in the mac and cheese please you can't ignore this the scandal is growing — bread and oil enjoyer (@JoeyxRoss) October 25, 2020

Things I believe to be true:



1) Fake Melania

2) the Drake Mac and Cheese description is a menu typo and a repeat of the cauliflower prep above on the menu — tricerapops (@tricerapops) October 25, 2020

Raisins in the Mac & Cheese? C’mon, Drake, that’s a Noodle Kugel. — I’m Hubie #CABBAGES (@noyokono) October 25, 2020

Apart from this, several other pictures were also shared online. For his birthday bash, Drake can be seen wearing a grey checkered suit and maroon sweatshirt. He also completed his look with an owl chain. In one of the pictures, the rapper can also be seen cutting his delicious looking cake. Take a look at a few pictures below.

On the work front

Drake has recently been treating fans with back-to-back song launches and guest verses. He recently collaborated with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on a track titled Mr Right Now, as well as Bryson Tiller on his composition titled Outta Time. Not so long ago, Canadian popstars shook hands with DJ Khaled to unleash two chartbuster songs named Greece and Popstar. In addition, his widely awaited studio album, Certified Lover Boy, is also scheduled to be released by the end of 2020.

