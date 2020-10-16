Drake Collaborates With Yung Blue For A Remix Version Of His Song 'You're Mines Still'

Alabama-based rap artist, Yung Blue dropped a remix version of his track titled 'You're Mines Still' assisted by pop star Drake. The song was quick to make it to the 'Hot Tracks' chart on iTunes after it was released on October 15, 2020. The rap song was originally from Blue's newly-released album, EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions.

Drake makes a compelling duo with Yung Blue on 'You're Mines Still'

Jeremy Biddle, popularly known by his stage name Yung Blue, released his album titled EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions on October 2, 2020, which comprised a total of six songs including You're Mines Still. Now, the artist got on board Drake to churn out a remix version of the original track.

Yesterday, both the artists took to their Instagram handle to announce the release of the remix by sharing the song's poster, wherein blue referred to himself and the In My Feeling crooner as a 'dangerous duo'. "Pretty face, pretty tempted/ But pretty taught me ugly lessons", rapped the 33-year-old in the remix version of the song.

Out of the six songs which were released in Yung Blue's latest album, You're Mines Still was quick to become a fan favourite. Now, adding a Drake element to it is the four-time Grammy-Award winning rapper-songster, whose collaboration with the blue has made the rap song even bigger. After Drake posted the poster of the song on his IG handle, Yung Blue was all-praise about his verse in the song as he commented on the post writing, "Your verse made me tear!"

Check Out Yung Blue ft. Drake's 'You're Mines Still' full song below:

Meanwhile, Drake has been treating fans with back-to-back song releases and guest verses lately. He had recently collaborated with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on their track titled Mr. Right Now, as well as Bryson Tiller on his composition titled Outta Time. Not so long ago, the Canadian popstar also shook hands with DJ Khaled to release two chartbuster songs titled Greece and Popstar. Furthermore, his highly-anticipated studio album named Certified Lover Boy is also said to be released by the end of 2020.

