Celebrate Drake's Birthday With Trivia Quiz Based On 'Thank Me Later' Singer

Drake is celebrating his birthday on October 24. On the occasion of Drake's birthday, here's a quiz based on the singer's songs, trivia and facts.

Singer Drake started his music career in 2006. The singer is credited for popularising the Toronto sound. He first gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2007). Drake has released five studio albums, three compilation albums, two extended plays, seven mixtapes, 139 singles (including 80 as a featured artist), five promotional singles and 84 music videos. 

The singer is known for songs like God’s Plan, Nice For What, In My Feelings, Toosie Slide among others. Drake has won a total of 180 awards from 639 nominations including Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards. On the occasion of Drake's birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on the singer's songs and albums. 

Drake's quiz

1. What is the real name of the singer Drake?

  • Aubrey Drake
  • Aubrey Graham Drake
  • Aubrey Drake Graham
  • Drake Aubrey Graham

2. Which among these is the debut studio album of Drake?

  • Nothing Was the Same
  • Thank Me Later
  • Take Care
  • Make Me Proud

3. Which teen drama marked the acting debut of Drake in the industry?

  • Degrassi: The Next Generation
  • Best I Ever Had
  • Successful
  • The Girls Love Drake

4.  Which was the lead song of Drake’s album Take Care?

  • Over Muy Dead Body
  • Headlines
  • Shot for me
  • The Real Her

5. Which was Drake’s third studio album?

  • Take Care
  • Scorpion
  • Thank Me Later
  • Nothing Was the Same

6. In which year Drake became a member of the Forbes Five list?

  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017

7.  Which was Drake’s first mixtape?

  • So Far Gone
  • Room for Improvement
  • What a Time to Be Alive
  • Dark Lane Demo Tapes

8.  Which among these is not a single by Drake?

  • God’s Plan
  • Nice for What
  • In My Feelings
  • Wild Dreams

9.  Which song by Drake was in collaboration with Nicki Minaj?

  • Take Care
  • The Motto
  • Make Me Proud
  • Crew Love

10. How many Grammy awards are won by Drake?

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Drake's quiz - answers

  • Aubrey Graham Drake
  • Thank Me Later
  • Degrassi: The Next Generation
  • Headlines
  • Nothing Was the Same
  • 2016
  • Room for Improvement
  • Wild Dreams
  • Make Me Proud
  • 4

