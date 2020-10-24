Celebrate Drake's Birthday With Trivia Quiz Based On 'Thank Me Later' Singer

Quick links:
Singer Drake started his music career in 2006. The singer is credited for popularising the Toronto sound. He first gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2007). Drake has released five studio albums, three compilation albums, two extended plays, seven mixtapes, 139 singles (including 80 as a featured artist), five promotional singles and 84 music videos.
The singer is known for songs like God’s Plan, Nice For What, In My Feelings, Toosie Slide among others. Drake has won a total of 180 awards from 639 nominations including Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards. On the occasion of Drake's birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on the singer's songs and albums.
