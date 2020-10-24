Celebrate Drake's Birthday With Trivia Quiz Based On 'Thank Me Later' Singer

Singer Drake started his music career in 2006. The singer is credited for popularising the Toronto sound. He first gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2007). Drake has released five studio albums, three compilation albums, two extended plays, seven mixtapes, 139 singles (including 80 as a featured artist), five promotional singles and 84 music videos.

The singer is known for songs like God’s Plan, Nice For What, In My Feelings, Toosie Slide among others. Drake has won a total of 180 awards from 639 nominations including Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards. On the occasion of Drake's birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on the singer's songs and albums.

Drake's quiz

1. What is the real name of the singer Drake?

Aubrey Drake

Aubrey Graham Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham

Drake Aubrey Graham

2. Which among these is the debut studio album of Drake?

Nothing Was the Same

Thank Me Later

Take Care

Make Me Proud

3. Which teen drama marked the acting debut of Drake in the industry?

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Best I Ever Had

Successful

The Girls Love Drake

4. Which was the lead song of Drake’s album Take Care?

Over Muy Dead Body

Headlines

Shot for me

The Real Her

5. Which was Drake’s third studio album?

Take Care

Scorpion

Thank Me Later

Nothing Was the Same

6. In which year Drake became a member of the Forbes Five list?

2014

2015

2016

2017

7. Which was Drake’s first mixtape?

So Far Gone

Room for Improvement

What a Time to Be Alive

Dark Lane Demo Tapes

8. Which among these is not a single by Drake?

God’s Plan

Nice for What

In My Feelings

Wild Dreams

Also Read| Lil Wayne's Birthday: Drake says 'more life to the man that gave me everything'

9. Which song by Drake was in collaboration with Nicki Minaj?

Take Care

The Motto

Make Me Proud

Crew Love

Also Read| Sza responds to the claims of her relationship with Drake; says "it’s all love all peace"

10. How many Grammy awards are won by Drake?

2

3

4

5

Also Read| Drake collaborates with Yung Blue for a remix version of his song 'You're Mines Still'

Drake's quiz - answers

Aubrey Graham Drake

Thank Me Later

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Headlines

Nothing Was the Same

2016

Room for Improvement

Wild Dreams

Make Me Proud

4

Also Read| T.I. addresses embarrassing incident involving rapper Drake in 'We Did It Big'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.