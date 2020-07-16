Megan Thee Stallion Suffers Gunshot Wounds, Says 'incredibly Grateful To Be Alive'

Over the past weekend, it was reported that Tory Lanez was taken into custody by authorities and Megan Thee Stallion was present in the vehicle at the time the Hollywood Hills incident took place. Now, the Houston-based rapper has come forward and released a statement writing that she suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Earlier reports had suggested that everyone in the car was taken into custody, but Megan Thee Stallion cleared the air by releasing an official statement on her Instagram. Check it out below -

Megan Thee Stallion's statement

In her statement shared on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion wrote that the narrative of the incident took place over the weekend, which suggested that even she was arrested by the cops are actually false. The rapper shared that she suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime committed against her, with the intention to physically harm her. Megan revealed furthermore that she has undergone surgery to remove the bullets. and is expected to make a full recovery, but she deemed it necessary to clear any misconception surrounding the incident.

Megan's clarification of the incident comes after it was alleged that even she was taken into custody. It was only later when various news portal in the USA sent an update stating that police have listed Megan as a victim in the scenario. Earlier, rumours about broken pieces of glass being shattered around the crime scene had taken over the internet, which was also later refuted. The night before, both Tory and Megan had appeared on Kylie Jenner's Instagram live at what looked like a pool party.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of July 12, 2020, which began with an argument erupting between people seated in an SUV. Police had obtained the description of the vehicle and later found Tory Lanez and Megan inside it. Four shell casings of bullets were found near the house where the incident took place. Tory Lanez was taken into custody and released on the same day on a $35,000 bond. He is now reportedly scheduled to appear in court on October 13, 2020.

