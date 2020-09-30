Kid Cudi Disagrees With Kanye's Support For Donald Trump, Says 'he Knows Where I Stand'

Kid Cudi's mini-series We Are Who We Are recently premiered on September 14, 2020. In the show, he plays a Donald Trump supporter. In a recent interview, Kid Cudi was asked about his views on Kanye West's presidential run and his take on politics. To this, he said that he completely disagrees with Kanye West's political agenda.

Kid Cudi's take on Kanye West's political stance

Kid Kudi is an American rapper and musician. He is good friends with Kanye West and considers him as his big brother. However, when asked about Kanye West's presidential run and his take on politics, in an interview with Esquire, Kid Cudi mentioned that he did not agree with Kanye West's agenda. Kid Cudi said that he has heard many people say that he must have spoken to Kanye West or Kanye West must have got Kid Cudi. But Kid Cudi said that he and Kanye West do not talk about it and he knows where KId Cudi stands. He said that he disagrees with Kanye West and that West is aware of that and if he is not, he would know after the interview.

Kid Cudi mentioned that he respects Kanye West and still considers him his brother. But he also added that it doesn't mean that he would agree with everything that Kanye West has to say. In July, Kanye West mentioned that he no longer supported Donald Trump. Kid Cudi clarified that he is not a Donald Trump supporter and was always concerned about what the world would think about him. He said he is worried about his public perception as he plays a Donald Trump supporter in his recent show.

Kid Cudi on the work front

Kid Cudi is currently seen in Luca Guadagnino mini-series We Are Who We Are. He plays the role of Richard Poythress, who is a Donald Trump supporter, in the show. His upcoming film Dreamland is in the post-production process. He also scored his first Billboard Hot 100 #1 for The Scotts where he collaborated with Travis Scott, ‘The Scotts‘. He is also working with Kanye West for an animated show called Kids See Ghosts.

