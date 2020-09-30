Zac Efron Teams Up With Keith Thomas For Upcoming 'Firestarter' Adaptation

Zac Efron is part of the cast ensemble of Firestarter adaptation in development at Universal and Blumhouse. The horror drama is based on Stephen King’s novel that tracks the story of a young girl who can create and control fire with the mind. The girl is kidnapped by a secret government agency that wants to control her powerful gift as a weapon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Keith Thomas will be helming the film.

Zac Efron's next

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman. The producer pair also previously teamed up for the Paranormal Activity franchise. No further details on what role Efron would be playing in the film are revealed. Earlier, Stephen King's novel Firestarter was adapted in 1984.

Titled the same as the book, the horror film features David Keith and young Drew Barrymore in the titular roles. Directed by Mark L. Lester, Firestarter also stars Martin Sheen, George C. Scott, Freddie Jones, Heather Locklear and many others. The film was produced by Frank Capra Jr. and Martha Schumacher, who will also executive produce the upcoming adaptation.

Meanwhile, in other news, Zac Efron is also joining the remake of the 1987 hit comedy Three Men and a Baby. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+. However, no director has been assigned for the remake of Three Men and a Baby.

The 1987 film stars Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson. It was written by Jim Cruickshank and James Orr. The film's script was based on the 1985 French film Trois Hommes et un couffin ("Three Men and a Cradle"). The former film was helmed by Leonard Nimoy. Three Men and a Baby was a huge success with $240 million in the worldwide box office. In 1990, the actors re-teamed for a sequel, Three Men and a Little Girl, which garnered $71 million worldwide. The comedy film follows the story of a disastrous adventure of three bachelors as they attempt to adapt their lives to pseudo-fatherhood when a child of one of them arrives at their door.

