Mariah Carey Makes Shocking Revelations In Her Memoir 'The Meaning Of Mariah Carey'

In her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer opened up about the traumatic situations that she was put through her family and loved ones. Mariah gets honest about everything from her lack of time estimation to her abusive childhood to her high-profile marriages. Here’s a look at some of the biggest bombshells from ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

Mariah opens up about her relationship with Tommy Mottola

Carey met Tommy Mottola, her first husband, and Sony Music's former chairman and the chief executive officer when their eyes met at the wedding. She revealed that Mottola had taken possession of her demo at the time, and the two soon entered into a personal and professional relationship. She added that he wanted to sign her, and she revealed that this was the first in a strange and wonderful series in Cinderella stories in her life.

However, she said she wasn't swept off her feet, and Tommy Mottola wasn't a charming prince. After they tied the knot in 1993, Carey says she felt like she was living in an "iron-clad dungeon" that left her in a ‘toxic, turbulent marriage.’

Troubles with her family

The book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, also revealed that her mother had once called the cops out of the house to go to the rehab clinic after the pair got into the argument. The source also added that it took days for the singer to be able to sign. And not long after that, her brother convinced her to go to LA, where she could go to the spa. However, when the singer got to the place, it was not a spa but a hardcore detox facility where she was pumped out with drugs.

Mariah opens up about troubles with her sister

In the book, the singer revealed shocking incidents about how her elder sister, Alison tried to pimp her out to one of her boyfriends. She also revealed that he once came to pick her up alone and tried to put his arm around the singer and kiss her. The singer also revealed that her sister gave her valium when she was 12 years old before trying to give her cocaine.

Mariah secretly wrote, produced and sang background on an alt-rock album

Carey wanted to assert some influence over her life and show her anger by creating an alter-ego artist when she was making her 1995 album, Daydream. In the studio, after working on Daydream, she would record these alt-rock tracks. Carey's rep revealed in a statement to Pitchfork that the singer composed, recorded, and sang background vocals on every song on the album. Her rep also confirmed that she was also responsible for the art direction of the album and directed the "Malibu" video.

About the book

The book by Mariah Carey will share more about her love life, and highlights of her career. To promote her book, the singer appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Mariah discussed her upbringing during the episode and how she felt about her fans and kids. The book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, hit shelves on September 29, 2020.

