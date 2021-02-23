Drew Barrymore Opens Up About The Time She Was Admitted In A 'psychiatric Ward'

Drew Barrymore had received a lot of popularity at a very young age, owing to the success that she received as a child actor. However, her popularity also came with several problems during her childhood and the actor has also opened about them in the past. It has been recently revealed that she had spent a considerable amount of time in a psychiatric ward when she was just a teenager. The actor revealed her difficult childhood behaviour that led to this outcome in her interview with Howard Stern and explained that phase in brief.

Drew Barrymore’s experience as a child in a psychiatric ward

Drew Barrymore explained in the interview about the time when she was a reckless child who had “too many resources” due to her popularity. She talked about the time when she would go to clubs instead of going to school and would also steal her mother’s car. Her “out of control” behaviour led her mother Jaid Barrymore to put her in a known psychiatric ward when she was just thirteen years of age. The ward then made her go through extremely tough discipline practices in order to improve her behaviour.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard Arrives At LAX With Girlfriend Bianca Butti After Valentine's Day Vacay

Drew also revealed that in that ward, she used to be thrown into a padded room if her behaviour was out of line and her hands used to be tied behind her back as well. She said that she felt “angry” for the first six to eight months after being admitted to the ward and that she “couldn’t see straight”. The actor ended up spending eighteen months of her life in that ward, before finally being released.

ALSO READ: James Franco Gets An Out-of-court Settlement In Sexual Misconduct Case

The actor lastly revealed how she understood in hindsight her mother’s decision to put her in the ward. She said that it was many years of “soul searching” that made her understand her mother’s decision and eventually forgive her for it. Drew further said that she herself felt guilty of cutting off herself from her mother for a long time, saying that she felt like she was “cutting off the source of life”. She eventually patched things up with her mother and their relationship has become much better, after having become a parent herself.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman Starrer Sci-fi Film 'Reminiscence' Sets Late-2021 Release Date

ALSO READ: Where Was 'Wild Child' Filmed? Details About Cult Classic Film And Its Filming Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.