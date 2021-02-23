Hugh Jackman Starrer Sci-fi Film 'Reminiscence' Sets Late-2021 Release Date

Hugh Jackman will be seen next in Reminiscence. The premiere date of the project has been on halt due to shuffling by Warner Bros. Pictures. Now, the makers have provided fans the release date of this science fiction movie.

Also Read | 'Dune', 'Matrix 4' & All Warner Bros. 2021 Film To Arrive On HBO Max & In Theatres

Hugh Jackman starrer Reminiscence release date provided by Warner Bros.

Hugh Jackman took to his social media handles to update fans about the Reminiscence release date. He shared a video giving a glimpse at the movie. It shows the old footage which Warner Bros. has already dropped. The actor revealed that the Reminiscence release date in the United States of America is set for September 3, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max, with no extra cost for subscribers for a period of one month. The film will start to roll out in international markets from August 25, 2021. Check out the small video below.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Again By A Week, Film Pushed To Late March 2021

Reminiscence release date was initially set at April 16, 2021. But the slot was given by Warner Bros. Studios to their other martial arts fantasy action movie, Mortal Kombat, which faced problems due to coronavirus. The upcoming Hugh Jackman film was even removed from Warner’s release schedule, and fans begin to speculate that a long delay will be coming. Now, it is back in the group.

The movie will face competition in the USA as it is premiering on Labor Day weekend. Other projects currently lined-up for the same date are Paramount’s Jackass and Screen Gems / Constantin’s Resident Evil reboot starring Kaya Scoldelario. Clashing might be unavoidable, following a long hiatus in the entertainment industry.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman On Filming 'Logan' Climax Scene: "A Luxury I'll Never Forget"

Also Read | 'Real Steel' Director Talks About Possible Sequel With Hugh Jackman Amid Netflix Trend

Reminiscence cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalia Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria. The science-fiction drama thriller is written and helmed by Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut. She is known for directing multiple episodes of HBO’s dystopian science fiction series Westworld.

Deadline provided the plot details for Reminiscence. It follows Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.