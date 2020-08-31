Drew Barrymore Opens Up About This One Time She Regrets Being On Andy Cohen's Show

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her one regret, on an American talk show Watch What Happens Live. She opened up about her regret to the host of the show Andy Cohen. As per a report in E!, The two actors sat down together for Art of the Interview series, for Drew Barrymore’s upcoming talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. On the show, the actor will be sitting down with other notable hosts and gets their opinion on hosting, interviews, and everything it takes to make a hit show.

The Charlie’s Angels star shared a lot about her show with Andy Cohen. She shared her one regret from her time on his hit Bravo show and also shared her thoughts on why she thought Andy Cohen was a brilliant host. Drew Barrymore shared that she’s always been a professional person when it comes to work, except this one time she was on his show Watch What Happens Live. The actor apparently drank too much on the show, following a chain of events that caused her to regret it for a lifetime. She also added that she has not been able to forgive herself for it.

Andy Cohen was pretty shocked at this revelation of the star, but he said that she was not the only one to fall victim to getting little tipsy on his set. He further added that he was used to people being overserved on his show Watch What Happens Live and did not have a clear memory of Drew Barrymore being sloshed on the show. Andy Cohen further assured Drew Barrymore that she was in his ‘Great club of people’ and she does not need to apologise to him because it happened.

Drew Barrymore, on the other hand, praised Andy Cohen’s incredible versatility as an interviewer and told him that he has had every kind of person on his show, from Meryl Streep to Oprah. She further added he should be the UN ambassador with the greatest skill set in his reunion. Andy Cohen’s job is one of Drew Barrymore’s favourite thing in the world, she added and also said that he has mixed tones.

