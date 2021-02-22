Drew Barrymore Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Santa Clarita Diet' Actor

Drew Barrymore has turned 46 today. The actor who was born on February 22, 1975, has been a part of over 50 films and television shows. Some of her most noted films are the likes of 50 First Dates, Blended, Charlie's Angels and the cult classic, E.T. On the occasion of her birthday, Drew Barrymore's trivia quiz, such as information regarding Drew Barrymore's parents, Drew Barrymore's family and Drew Barrymore's movies has been curated. Take the Drew Barrymore quiz below and find out how well do you know the beloved Hollywood actor.

Drew Barrymore quiz

1) At what age did Drew Barrymore make her Saturday Night Live debut?

a) 22

b) 30

c) 7

d) 17

2) Who is Drew Barrymore's favourite poet?

a) E.E. cummings

b) T.S Elliot

c) Edgar Allen Poe

d) Taylor Swift

3) Drew Barrymore became an author at a very young age. How old was she when she published her autobiographical book Little Girl Lost?

a) She hasn't published a single book yet

b) 18

c) 19

d) 14

4) Barrymore has had more than one spouses. How many people has she been married to?

a) 2

b) 4

c) 3

d) She has been single all her life

5) What is one of Drew Barrymore's favourite hobbies?

a) Photography

b) Critiquing Literary works of others

c) Rapping

d) Birdwatching

6) Who is Drew Barrymore's godfather?

a) Martin Scorsese

b) Alfred Hitchcock

c) Steven Spielberg

d) Tom Ellis

7) How many films have Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler worked on together?

a) 7

b) 3

c) 11

d) 9

8) What is Barrymore's family lineage from the side of her mother?

a) German

b) Indonesian

c) Hungarian

d) Indian

9) She was once referenced by name in a song. What name does that track go by?

a) Typical

b) She Drew Me A Painting

c) Honey Drew

d) 50 First Mates

10) She was also referenced by name in a movie. What was it called?

a) Rocket Man

b) Zombie Land

c) Santa Clarita Diet

d) Monkeyshine

11) A book even referred to Barrymore as the "Future Governor Of California". What was its name?

a) The Tipping Point

b) The Affair

c) Jimi Hendrix Turns Eighty

d) Men Without Women

12) What is Drew Barrymore allergic to?

a) Garlic

b) Bee Stings

c) Perfume

d) All Of The Above

13) In what year did Drew Barrymore graduate from high school?

a) 1992

b) 1990

c) She never finished high school

d) 1988

14) How many times did Drew Barrymore get married to Tom Green?

a) 4

b) 1

c) 3

d) 2

15) Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti were in a long-term relationship at one point. For how long did they see each other?

a) 3 and a half years

b) 4 and a half years

c) She has never been in a long term relationship

d) 6 months

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-d, 11-c, 12-d, 13-c, 14-d, 15-b

