Sophie Turner's Birthday: See How Well You Know The 'Game Of Thrones' Star With A Quiz

Sophie Turner’s birthday this year will mark the completion of a quarter of the actor’s life. The past year has been huge for Turner, with the ending of Game of Thrones and welcoming a baby into her life. The actor enjoys a huge fan-following based not only on her character as Sansa Stark but also on her vibrant and jolly nature. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, take Sophie Turner's trivia quiz to gauge how well you know the star.

Sophie Turner’s Quiz on the star's birthday

What is Sophie Turner’s middle name?

1. Melinda

2. Belinda

3. Linda

4. Betty

What is Sophie Turner’s nationality?

1. American

2. Canadian

3. British

4. Croatian

What is Sophie Turner’s mother’s name?

1. Betty Turner

2. Sally Turner

3. Jane Turner

4. Linda Turner

How old was Sophie Turner when she started filming for Game of Thrones?

1. 15 years

2. 18 years

3. 16 years

4. 14 years

Who played Sophie Turner’s sister in Game of Thrones?

1. Emilia Clark

2. Lena Heady

3. Maisie Williams

4. Rose Leslie

Which of Sophie Turner’s movies marked her debut in the film industry?

1. Barely Legal

2. Another Me

3. Dangerous Women

4. X-Men: Apocalypse

Which character did Sophie Turner play in X-Men: Apocalypse?

1. Young Storm

2. Young Mystique

3. Jubilation Lee

4. Young Phoenix

In which year did Sophie Turner get married?

1. 2018

2. 2019

3. 2020

4. 2021

When did Sophie Turner give birth to her daughter?

1. May 2020

2. June 2020

3. July 2020

4. August 2020

What is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ daughter’s name?

1. Willa Jonas

2. Charlotte Jonas

3. Danielle Jonas

4. Sally Jonas

ANSWERS

1. Belinda

2. British (Trivia: She was born in Northampton, England)

3. Sally Turner

4. 14 Years

5. Maisie William’s (Trivia: Maisie Williams was also one of Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid’s)

6. Another Me

7. Young Phoenix

8. 2019 (Trivia: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas initially eloped and got married in Las Vegas’ A little white wedding Chapel)

9. July 2020

10. Willa Jonas

