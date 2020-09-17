Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Goes Viral After Bizarre Joke On Snake Eggs; See Here

Drew Barrymore is one of the most popular Hollywood actors. Over the years, she has been a part of several successful Hollywood movies. Drew Barrymore recently became the latest celebrity to get a dedicated talk show. In the show, she is seen turning to a talk show host. Her show is titled as The Drew Barrymore Show.

As the show premiered recently, it is going viral over social media. The show has been trending on Twitter especially because of a specific segment in Drew Barrymore’s talk show. For all the people who are wondering about Drew Barrymore’s latest show being viral on social media, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | 'Drew Barrymore Talk Show' To Reunite Her With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-stars Diaz & Liu

Also Read | Drew Barrymore Opens Up About This One Time She Regrets Being On Andy Cohen's Show

Drew Barrymore's talk show goes viral over a bizarre snake eggs joke

Drew Barrymore’s talk show started this week and it features several interesting segments. Drew Barrymore’s talk show also featured her fellow Charlie’s Angels cast member Cameron Diaz’s virtual hologram. The segment of her desk-bound monologue where she talks about the latest news has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the news segment of the Drew Barrymore’s talk show, she talked about a 62-year-old snake who has just laid eggs. The surprising part about this news came with her next statements where she revealed that this snake had no exposure to a male snake for two decades.

She further added that is the snake really sixty years old or 16, sneaking out for a little fun. This bizarre news item of Drew Barrymore talking about the snake went viral in no time. A lot of people criticised the Drew Barrymore’s talk show for this bizarre piece while some were just surprised about this. Here is a look at some of the best reactions on Drew Barrymore’s latest talk show segment.

Also Read | Where Was Blended Filmed? See Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Starrer Shooting Location

Also Read | Drew Barrymore Wanted Her 'Scream' Movie Character To Die First? Know Why

Netizens react to Drew Barrymore's latest talk show

One of the users shared the video clip of the segment and wrote, “I can’t get over how bad Drew Barrymore’s talk show is”. Replying to this tweet, one user wrote, “this looks like your drunk friend that's trying to play it cool while still being social and relatable but failing on all levels.”

One user called the show and this segment cringy. Some users also praised other segments of the show too where she reunited with her Charlie's Angels cast. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Drew Barrymore’s talk show and the segment.

I can’t get over how bad Drew Barrymore’s talk show is pic.twitter.com/qvYMcu8AWX — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) September 15, 2020

this looks like your drunk friend that's trying to play it cool while still being social and relatable but failing on all levels. — YAGA (@titstatstokes) September 15, 2020

I think it needs an audience but even so it seems pretty cringe. — Johnny B. (@JohnBalash) September 15, 2020

Drew Barrymore getting choked up thanking the universe for bringing Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu into her life after they gush about her being a force of good in their world is why we forever stan these three angels pic.twitter.com/7LXC1X9AqZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Drew Barrymore Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.