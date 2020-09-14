'Drew Barrymore Talk Show' To Reunite Her With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-stars Diaz & Liu

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore is all set to reunite with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The 45-year-old diva will soon make her debut as a talk show host in her upcoming The Drew Barrymore Show. The series will premiere on Monday, September 14, not only that, but her debut episode will see her teaming with the iconic onscreen detective team. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Drew spoke about how she wants to look at life with a ‘different perspective’.

The Drew Barrymore Show

During the interaction, the actor said that ‘timing’ holds an important parameter in her life. Adding that she is at the ‘most settled place’ in her life, Drew expressed that she wants to look at everything with an ‘honest, different and real perspective’ in 2020. She added even though, her life is comforting at the moment but she still has ‘enough energy’ to make a change.

Drew is going to kick-start her new venture with her close friends and co-actors Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. Talking about her debut episode and Charlie's Angles cast, Drew said that, that there are many anniversaries that passes by her every year, however, the Charlie’s Angels one is very ‘special’, not only to her but everyone who was involved. She explained that the trio spent four years of their lives ‘making the movies, editing them and also travelling around the world promoting it”.

From learning Kung fu training to sticking together, Drew claimed that the trio has the ‘longest-lasting’ friendship. According to her, to be a part of something that was empowering was sheer bliss for all of them. They portrayed strong and capable women in the film which revolved around an apt sense of humour.

About 'Charlie’s Angels'

The iconic movie will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary, this October. Directed by McG, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of three detectives working with a mysterious boss. They retrieve stolen voice-ID software using their splendid martial arts, tech prowess and sex appeal. Drew, Cameron and Lucy reprised their role in the sequel movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle which garnered massive appreciation from both fans and critics alike.

