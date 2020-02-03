Dua Lipa’s New Album 'Future Nostalgia' Is Futuristic With A Touch Of Retro

Dua Lipa has been creating major anticipation amongst her fans by sharing the glimpses of her upcoming sophomore album Future Nostalgia. Recently, the singer announced the release date of her upcoming album Future Nostalgia. This album would be releasing on April 3, 2020. This album features some of her previously released songs, namely, Don’t Start Now and Physical.

Dua's new album Future Nostalgia

In the recent past, Dua Lipa described her album as fresh and futuristic. She also said that she wanted to come out of her comfort zone and challenge herself to make music that felt like it could stand alongside some of her favourite classic pop songs, still being fresh and unique. Dua Lipa also said that she was inspired by so many artists, from Gwen Stefani to Madonna and Outkast, to name just a few.

Dua Lipa shared a picture of her look from the song where she is seen sitting in a retro vehicle. With a background of the dark sky and blue moon, Dua Lipa pulled off a retro look by wearing a pink buttoned-down shirt with a knot at her waist. The rest of her outfit is modern with a futuristic touch to it.

Also Read| Dua Lipa announces her 'Future Nostalgia' album release date

With regular gold hoop in one ear and a misshapen one in the other, she is seen posing with her hand on the steering wheel wearing white long gloves with randomly placed geometric cutouts and silver rings. Lipa’s look is anticipated by her fans to be futuristic with a touch of retro the same as she described her album to be. Dua Lipa is set to take the album on stage this spring, with the UK and Ireland leg of her Future Nostalgia tour starting in May.

Also Read| Dua Lipa’s love for white is never ending and these pictures are proof!

Also Read| Cynthia Erivo to Dua Lipa: Complete list of presenters at 'Grammys 2020'

Also Read| Dua Lipa wears silky white pyjamas to perform new single on ‘Ellen’

Image Source: Dua Lipa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.