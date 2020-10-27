Dua Lipa Planning 'something Special' For Her Third AMAs Nomination In A Row

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared a post on social media while expressing her feelings of planning to do 'something special' for the event. The New Rules singer took to Twitter and expressed excitement as she had been nominated for the third time in a row. Though she did not reveal much about the special thing, yet she left all her fans with their thinking caps.

Dua Lipa bags two nominations in American Music Awards

"Got something special planned for my third @AMAs in a row! Tune-in November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC," the 25-year-old singer tweeted. On October 26, the songstress announced two nominations. She has been nominated in the categories 'Favourite Female Artist-Pop/Rock' and 'Favourite Song-Pop/Rock' for 2020 AMAs. According to the announcement, the show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22.

Read: Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out

Read: Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

Got something special planned for my third @AMAs in a row! 🚀 Tune-in November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/UQGADyR6VX — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 27, 2020

According to the Billboards, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch could be big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards. The pair lead all artists with eight nominations a piece, including artist of the year for both. Megan Thee Stallion follows with five nominations. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and DaBaby all have four nods each.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Dua Lipa has moved to LA to spend time with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The New Rules singer has moved to a location close to the 21-year-old model Anwar's family home which is situated in Beverly Hills. The couple had spent three months together in London during the COVID-19 lockdown. The outlet also mentioned that the reason behind her moving to LA is because the pop star will not be able to fly back and forth to London and LA due to the ongoing pandemic and also that the couple sees a future together in LA. After the two spent time together in London during the lockdown, Dua and Anwar spent two weeks in quarantine in St. Lucia to comply with the American travel restrictions. (Image credit: Dua Lipa/ Instagram)

Read: American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Bag Highest Nominations With 8 Nods

Read: Dua Lipa Moves To LA To Be Closer To Her Model Boyfriend Anwar Hadid? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.