Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for her singles and albums. The singer has turned a year today on August 22, 2020. The avid social media user she is, Dua Lipa loves sharing pictures, videos, reels, and much more on her social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the singer and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Dua Lipa. Here is a quiz based on the singer’s music, career, and personal life.

Dua Lipa's quiz

What's Dua Lipa's real name?

Diedre Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dorothy Zbornak

Anesa Lipa

What phrase does the singer have as a tattoo on her left arm?

Keep it Sassy

Stay Gold

Girl Power

This Means Nothing

Which school did Dua Lipa attend?

BRIT School

Sylvia Young Theatre School

Sweet Valley High

Grange Hill Comprehensive

In which country did Dua Lipa grow up?

England

Kosovo

Spain

Germany

Where was the singer born?

Scotland

London

USA

France

What is one food that Dua Lipa cannot resist eating?

Burritos

Burger

Chips

A salad

What does her father Dukagjin do?

Painter

Lawyer

Musician

Dentist

Dua appeared in a television ad in 2013 for which show?

Britain's Got Talent

The X Factor

The Voice

The Great British Bake Off

Which of the following is NOT a single from her album?

Be The One

Last Dance

New Rules

Love Me Like You Do

What was the title of her debut single?

Love Story

New Love

Cannonball

Wrecking Ball

What was her job before she concentrated on her singing career?

Dancer

Model

Actor

Police officer

How did Dua Lipa begin her career?

Modelling for Versace

Singing in her own band

Covering songs on YouTube

Assisting singers

Which charity fund did Dua Lipa found?

Sunny Hill Foundation

Adelson Foundation

Cardiac Risk in the Young

Gracious Givers

Which label is she signed to?

Warner Music Group

Sony Music Entertainment

Arista Records‎

Red Hill Records

Who has collaborated with Dua Lipa in the album "No Lie?"

Justin Bieber

Sean Paul

Shawn Mendes

Nick Jonas

Answers:

Dua Lipa This Means Nothing Sylvia Young Theatre School Kosovo London Chips Musician The X Factor Love Me Like You Do New Love Model Covering songs on YouTube Sunny Hill Foundation Warner Music Group Sean Paul

