Last Updated:

Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out

Dua Lipa's Birthday. Here is a quiz based on the singer's music, career, and personal life. If you are a fan of Dua Lipa, then take this quiz.

Written By
Brandon Fernandes
dua lipa's birthday

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for her singles and albums. The singer has turned a year today on August 22, 2020. The avid social media user she is, Dua Lipa loves sharing pictures, videos, reels, and much more on her social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the singer and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Dua Lipa. Here is a quiz based on the singer’s music, career, and personal life.

 

Dua Lipa's quiz

What's Dua Lipa's real name?

  • Diedre Lipa
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Dorothy Zbornak
  • Anesa Lipa

 

What phrase does the singer have as a tattoo on her left arm?

  • Keep it Sassy
  • Stay Gold
  • Girl Power
  • This Means Nothing 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 

Which school did Dua Lipa attend?

  • BRIT School
  • Sylvia Young Theatre School 
  • Sweet Valley High
  • Grange Hill Comprehensive

 

In which country did Dua Lipa grow up?

  • England
  • Kosovo 
  • Spain
  • Germany

 

Where was the singer born?

  • Scotland
  • London
  • USA
  • France

 

What is one food that Dua Lipa cannot resist eating?

  • Burritos
  • Burger
  • Chips 
  • A salad

 

What does her father Dukagjin do?

  • Painter
  • Lawyer
  • Musician 
  • Dentist
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 

Dua appeared in a television ad in 2013 for which show?

  • Britain's Got Talent
  • The X Factor 
  • The Voice
  • The Great British Bake Off

 

Which of the following is NOT a single from her album?

  • Be The One
  • Last Dance
  • New Rules
  • Love Me Like You Do  

 

What was the title of her debut single?

  • Love Story
  • New Love 
  • Cannonball
  • Wrecking Ball

 

What was her job before she concentrated on her singing career?

  • Dancer
  • Model 
  • Actor
  • Police officer
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

.

How did Dua Lipa begin her career?

  • Modelling for Versace
  • Singing in her own band
  • Covering songs on YouTube 
  • Assisting singers

 

Which charity fund did Dua Lipa found?

  • Sunny Hill Foundation 
  • Adelson Foundation
  • Cardiac Risk in the Young
  • Gracious Givers

 

Which label is she signed to?

  • Warner Music Group
  • Sony Music Entertainment
  • Arista Records‎
  • Red Hill Records

Also read | Dua Lipa Moves To LA To Be Closer To Her Model Boyfriend Anwar Hadid? Details Here

Who has collaborated with Dua Lipa in the album "No Lie?"

  • Justin Bieber
  • Sean Paul 
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Nick Jonas
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Also read | Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

Answers:

  1. Dua Lipa 
  2. This Means Nothing 
  3. Sylvia Young Theatre School
  4. Kosovo 
  5. London
  6. Chips
  7. Musician 
  8. The X Factor 
  9. Love Me Like You Do  
  10. New Love 
  11. Model 
  12. Covering songs on YouTube
  13. Sunny Hill Foundation 
  14. Warner Music Group
  15. Sean Paul

Also read | From Gigi Hadid's Instagram To Dua Lipa's Posts: Top Hollywood Instagram Posts Of The Week

Also read | Dua Lipa Releases New Song 'Un Dia' In Collaboration With J Balvin, Bad Bunny, And Tainy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT