Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa enjoys a massive fan following, part of which can also be accredited for her singles and albums. The singer has turned a year today on August 22, 2020. The avid social media user she is, Dua Lipa loves sharing pictures, videos, reels, and much more on her social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the singer and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Dua Lipa. Here is a quiz based on the singer’s music, career, and personal life.
Dua Lipa's quiz
What's Dua Lipa's real name?
- Diedre Lipa
- Dua Lipa
- Dorothy Zbornak
- Anesa Lipa
What phrase does the singer have as a tattoo on her left arm?
- Keep it Sassy
- Stay Gold
- Girl Power
- This Means Nothing
Which school did Dua Lipa attend?
- BRIT School
- Sylvia Young Theatre School
- Sweet Valley High
- Grange Hill Comprehensive
In which country did Dua Lipa grow up?
- England
- Kosovo
- Spain
- Germany
Where was the singer born?
- Scotland
- London
- USA
- France
What is one food that Dua Lipa cannot resist eating?
- Burritos
- Burger
- Chips
- A salad
What does her father Dukagjin do?
- Painter
- Lawyer
- Musician
- Dentist
Dua appeared in a television ad in 2013 for which show?
- Britain's Got Talent
- The X Factor
- The Voice
- The Great British Bake Off
Which of the following is NOT a single from her album?
- Be The One
- Last Dance
- New Rules
- Love Me Like You Do
What was the title of her debut single?
- Love Story
- New Love
- Cannonball
- Wrecking Ball
What was her job before she concentrated on her singing career?
- Dancer
- Model
- Actor
- Police officer
.
How did Dua Lipa begin her career?
- Modelling for Versace
- Singing in her own band
- Covering songs on YouTube
- Assisting singers
Which charity fund did Dua Lipa found?
- Sunny Hill Foundation
- Adelson Foundation
- Cardiac Risk in the Young
- Gracious Givers
Which label is she signed to?
- Warner Music Group
- Sony Music Entertainment
- Arista Records
- Red Hill Records
Who has collaborated with Dua Lipa in the album "No Lie?"
- Justin Bieber
- Sean Paul
- Shawn Mendes
- Nick Jonas
Answers:
- Dua Lipa
- This Means Nothing
- Sylvia Young Theatre School
- Kosovo
- London
- Chips
- Musician
- The X Factor
- Love Me Like You Do
- New Love
- Model
- Covering songs on YouTube
- Sunny Hill Foundation
- Warner Music Group
- Sean Paul
