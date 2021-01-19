Dua Lipa Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours That An Awkward Instagram Caption Started

Rumours did rounds a few days ago that singer Dua Lipa is going to have a baby soon with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The speculation was caused after she shared an awkward caption in a recent Instagram post which included 'milk bottles, hearts and sparkles', however, the singer is not pregnant and denied all the rumours in a recent episode on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Read along to know more about the incident and the reason behind the caption as you scroll along.

Dua Lipa about her pregnancy rumours

The New Rules singer took to her Instagram sometime last week to share a post and put up an awkward caption with it which included ‘baby bottles, teddy bears, and sparkles’. This didn’t work in her favour as fans and followers started speculating if this was a hint to Dua being pregnant. But that is not true and the singer addressed it as she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained what actually happened.

She mentioned that those were just random emojis she choose to add and did not think it through. Dua Lipa said, "This is ridiculous. Obviously, you can see all the emoji above. I like finding little random emoji, I put like a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through. ‘I posted it and then I look at the comments and somebody says, “is she pregnant?” And I look at the picture, “Surely I don’t look pregnant?”. She explained how she looked at the picture and was puzzled as the picture did not make her look pregnant.

Later she realised that it was her caption that was the reason behind the doubts and although she quickly changed it on Instagram, she forgot doing it on Twitter and the speculations continued. The singer says, ‘And then I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m just like, “oh my God, these emoji have come to bite me in the a**e… Or the stomach”. ‘So I just deleted the caption, but I wasn’t smart enough and I didn’t take it off my Twitter”. Concluding her clarifications, she finally stated “ I’m not pregnant, just to clear it up. Not pregnant”.

