Dua Lipa Goes Undercover To Prank Customers With Lyrics Of Her Own Songs; Watch Here

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers in the world. She recently went undercover while working with Ellen DeGeneres. It was one of the first 2020 pranks that Ellen has done. This year’s first prank was done by Dua Lipa where she went to a shopping centre dressed as a redhead. Here is how she pranked her the customers for the show.

Dua Lipa pranks shoppers by going undercover

In the video shared by Dua, we can see her dressed up as a redhead. She is seen in a black polo with a black trouser and white sneakers. She also wore glasses to hide her identity. The prank was called "Speak the Lyrics" and, like any other prank, this prank of Ellen DeGeneres also brought many laughs.

After Dua Lipa went under the transformation, she pranked the customers by speaking a line of her own songs. Songs like One Kiss and New Rules were used to prank the customers. In the sneak peek of the videos, we can see that customers cannot recognise her but are trying to console the poor girl they see in front of them. Throughout the whole act, Dua had a strong poker face and even got an encouraging response from a customer who is shopping at the place. Take a look at her here:

