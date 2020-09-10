Dune Trailer Out: Fans Praise Timothée Chalamet's Acting & Denis Villeneuve's Direction

The official Dune trailer was recently released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie is based on a 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert and will be directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth. Many fans have since mentioned on social media that they love Timothée Chalamet's acting and the cinematography of the film. Take a look at fan reactions to the trailer.

Fan reactions to Dune trailer

The much-awaited Timothée Chalamet starrer film Dune recently released its first official trailer on Warner Bros. Pictures' Youtube. The trailer is captioned - 'Beyond fear, destiny awaits. Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated #DuneMovie now.'. Since the trailer has been released, the film has been generating much buzz.

On Youtube, fans have commented many positive things and mentioned they can't wait to see the movie. One fan added that he will try to read the original book before the release, while another fan mentioned - 'After Blade Runner 2049, this director (Denis Villeneuve) will have my unflinching faith for literally the rest of my life. Stoked!' (sic). Take a look at the positive reaction fans have had to the Dune Trailer on YouTube:

The Dune Trailer has also been generating much buzz on the social media platform Twitter. Many fans were overjoyed to see the trailer. One fan mentioned - 'ITS BEEN HOURS AND IM STILL NOT OVER THE DUNE TRAILER AHHH #Dune2020' (sic). While another fan wrote - 'Dune Is Gonna Be A Masterpiece Y'all Can Say It By Just Watching The Trailer' (sic). Take a look:

the trailer is extremely beautiful I don't even know what to say #dune #DUNEISCOMING #Dune2020 pic.twitter.com/bcSAWXoHzG — lia || carol and daryl are going to new mexico (@httpsstzrk) September 9, 2020

my hot take on the new Dune trailer is.............I like it https://t.co/rXpnVrYZoj — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 9, 2020

TIMOTHÉE IS SO TALENTED THAT MADE ME FEEL LIKE ANT #DuneTrailer #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/TzbSOk7fEl — Lucas - D U N E ðŸš (@tor16_) September 9, 2020

ITS BEEN HOURS AND IM STILL NOT OVER THE DUNE TRAILER AHHH #Dune2020

pic.twitter.com/MnVgCatUIN — lucy â™¡ (@lucy_xxd) September 9, 2020

Dune Is Gonna Be A Masterpiece



Y'all Can Say It By Just Watching The Trailerpic.twitter.com/K5tz5FKxus — çˆª •ä¸¨ä¹ƒ (@MIBtheMAN) September 10, 2020

Dune release date

Dune will release on December 18, 2020, in America. The film features some wonderful actors like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya Coleman, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Dune cast will be seen as:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Take a look at the trailer of the movie. The trailer showcases the stars in their character avatar and a beautiful desert in the backdrop. Fans can also see a few romantic and battle scenes.

